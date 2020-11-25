The city of Siloam Springs announced the first ever holiday decorating contest, according to a post on the city's website. Running from Tuesday, Dec. 1, to Thursday, Dec. 17, the contest titled Deck the House will allow contestants to enter through an online form found on the city's website, the post states.

Once registered, the addresses of the participants (without names) will be placed on a Google map as a pin so holiday enthusiasts can drive by and enjoy the decor, the post states.

There is no cost to enter and three prizes will be awarded as follows: $100 for first place; $75 for second place and $50 for third place, the post states.

Since this is the city's first contest, there are no categories or themes,, the post states. The city is looking for residents who enjoy decorating the outside of their homes for the holidays, the post states.

Judges from five Siloam Springs organizations will receive a list of addresses, along with a map to visit each registered location starting Friday, Dec. 18, the post states.

The winner will be announced the afternoon of Monday, Dec. 21, on the city's social media channels and website, the post states. Prize money will come from Main Street Siloam Springs thanks to the generosity of a holiday donor, the post states.

For more information or to view the entry form or map visit the city's website.