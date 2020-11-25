Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader Rotary District 6110 Assistant Governor Johnice Glisson (left), District Governor Jay Craig and Siloam Springs Rotary Club President Tim Davis pose for a photo in front of the club's Rotary Banner. Craig came to the club's meeting on Nov. 10 and spoke about the impact Rotary has had on communities world wide and the need to recruit new Rotarians to continue the projects Rotary undertakes. Projects Craig mentioned included the push to cure Polio and the Wheelchair Drive to provide people in underdeveloped nations with wheelchairs for those who need it.
