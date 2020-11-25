Remember all you are thankful for and share what you are thankful for with others. I am very thankful to be living and working in Siloam Springs and for the people that make up this community.

You are invited on a StoryWalk through downtown Siloam Springs! The project combines family, exercise and literacy. The StoryWalk will begin at the library where families can pick up a map that will lead them to downtown with stops at 12 businesses. Each business will display two pages from the book in a window or door. Then families will finish the story at Siloam Flowers & Gifts. Once families have finished the story, they may come into the library and pick up a small incentive prize.

*The StoryWalk Project was created by Anne Ferguson of Montpelier, Vt., and developed in collaboration with the Kellogg-Hubbard Library.

• • •

New "Digital Resources" include:

• Tumble Book Library -- This resource is for elementary-age children or those who like books for this age group. Watch and read a book at the same time! Tumble Book Library is available to library cardholders through their app. The app can be downloaded for an Android or Apple device. When you login the first time, select Library then enter Country and State and then tap Next. For Library, select Siloam Springs Public Library and then enter your library card number without spaces. Patrons that have a library card number that starts with a "P" will need to put in the "P" with their card number.

• Exploratorium -- This is a San Francisco museum that teaches science through fun, hands-on activities, videos, and story-time books for all ages through its web site.

• • •

We are continuing with virtual programming. The schedule is as follows:

• Elementary Craft Time – Tuesday

This can be accessed via Facebook or Siloam Springs Public Library Children's Programming https://www.facebook.com/groups/860688277461438 or https://www.siloamsprings.com/439/Children

• Preschool Story Time – Wednesday

This can be accessed through Siloam Springs Public Library Children's Programming https://www.facebook.com/groups/860688277461438

• Elementary Story Time – Thursday

This can be accessed through Siloam Springs Public Library Children's Programming https://www.facebook.com/groups/860688277461438

• Young Adult Programming – Thursday

This can be accessed via our Instagram page https://www.instagram.com/albusthehermitcrab/

• • •

New Items in the library include:

"The Golfer's Carol" by Robert Bailey (Fiction) "Greenlights" by Matthew McConaughey (Non-Fiction) "Cozy" by Jan Brett (Children's) "Dictionary for a Better World: Poems, Quotes, and Anecdotes from A to Z" by Irene Latham (Juvenile) "Becoming Muhammed Ali" by James Patterson and Kwame Alexander (Young Adult Book) "The American West" (DVD)

• • •

1000 Books Before Kindergarten is a challenge for children to have this many books read to them as well as starting to learn to read before Kindergarten. Children have through the end of the calendar year of their Kindergarten year to complete this challenge. Stay tuned for details on the 2020 graduation ceremony!

You still have time to complete "Book Bingo," the Adult Reading Challenge. The last day to write down books you have read for this challenge is Dec. 31, 2020. Books and audiobooks checked out from the library and ArkansasLibrary2Go are eligible for this challenge. The grand prize will be given out in a drawing of those patrons who have a blackout on their bingo card. You get a prize for your first bingo and your third bingo as well. More details about the next year's version of the adult reading challenge will be coming!

Curbside pick-up for items held is now available Monday – Friday 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Be sure to set up an appointment for this service if you do not want to come into the library to pick up the items you have placed on hold.

Please visit the Library's Facebook page at https://ww.facebook.com/SiloamSpringsPublicLibrary, the library's blog at https://siloamspringslibrary.wordpress.com, the Library's website at https://www.siloamsprings.com/library, call us at 479-524-4236 or e-mail us at [email protected] for more information about what the library has to offer.

And as always, we will see you at the library!

"A library is the delivery room for the birth of ideas, a place where history comes to life." Norman Cousins

-- Dolores Deuel is the library manager at Siloam Springs Public Library. The opinions expressed are those of the author.