A Siloam Springs man was killed in a single-vehicle accident Friday afternoon on Davidson Road in rural Siloam Springs.
According to a summary report on the Arkansas State Police website, Michael Freeman, 29, of Siloam Springs, was killed Friday afternoon when the eastbound 2005 Chevrolet Cavalier he was driving went off the south side of the road and flipped, ejecting him.
The accident was investigated by the Benton County Sheriff's Office.
