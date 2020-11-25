File Photo The Siloam Springs Community Building hosted the Jingle and Mingle Holiday Market where businesses set up booths to display their sale items. Two customers are browsing for bargains at Simply Sophie’s booth during Small Business Saturday 2019

Locally owned small businesses will be in the holiday shopping spotlight during Small Business Saturday on Nov. 28.

Small Business Saturday was started by American Express in 2010 to promote shopping at small businesses. It usually takes place the day after Black Friday.

Main Street Siloam Springs and Siloam Springs Chamber of Commerce are teaming up this year to do a drawing for a $50 American Express gift card, according to Abby Trinidad, events and marketing coordinator and Farmers Market manager for Main Street Siloam Springs.

Customers wanting to enter the drawing may scan a quick response (QR) code when they check out with their purchases and they will be entered into the drawing for the American Express card, Trinidad said.

"We strongly encourage our community to shop small this holiday season, starting with Small Business Saturday, November 28," Trinidad said.

All shoppers are required to follow state guidelines regarding face masks and social distancing, Trinidad said. Several businesses are offering promotions and giveaways for Small Business Saturday.

One difference for this year's Small Business Saturday is there will not be a Jingle and Mingle Market at the American Legion Post 29/Siloam Springs Community Building, according to Ashley Shelley. She and co-organizer Shanna Amos each have their own locations to sell their products.

Shelley has Southern Grace Shoppe at Highland Park Shopping Center and Amos, who owns The Roan Pony, has a trailer where she can display her inventory, Shelley said.

Beautiful Lives, located at 103 N. Mount Olive St., is looking at turning the entire weekend into a customer appreciation weekend by taking 10 percent off, according to Director Kristin Stewart. Beautiful Lives also plans to do a drawing for a Kate Spade purse, Stewart said. Every customer who makes a purchase will be entered into the drawing, Stewart said.

While the coronavirus has hurt sales, it has also helped Beautiful Lives with maintaining inventory, Stewart said.

"During covid a lot of people cleaned out their closets. It has been a blessing. All clothes donated and proceeds go to women in crisis," Stewart said.

Beautiful Lives is a non profit and ministry that presently supports Choices Pregnancy Center and Hub of Hope in Fayetteville, Stewart said.

Stewart said she is grateful to Main Street Siloam Springs for all of their support. When Main Street held their Christmas Open House, they brought balloons for all of the stores, she said.

Ash & Ember located at 100-1 S. Broadway St., appreciates the event but has been offering promotions throughout the year, said owner Joe Gibbens. He hopes Small Business Saturday works out well for local businesses.

"I hope people come out and support these businesses that are the beating heart of this nation," Gibbens said.

Ash & Ember plans to participate in Small Business Saturday and will offer 10 percent off across the board, hold a couple of giveaways and has a custom blend tobacco Gibbens made for Small Business Saturday called the Perfect Kiss. This tobacco blend is a combination of sweet dark chocolate and sweet heavy vanilla, Gibbens said.

Ash & Ember is a gentleman's store, offering beer and tobacco products, Gibbens said.

Southern Grace Shoppe plans on doing some promotions and giveaways but will not announcing them until Friday, Shelley said.