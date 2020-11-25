The Siloam Springs ninth-grade boys were defeated 42-30 by Stilwell, Okla., on Monday night.
Stilwell led 15-7 after the first quarter and 22-16 at halfttime. The Indians pulled ahead 35-21 going into the fourth quarter.
Mason Simmons led Siloam Springs (1-3) with 18 points, while Cayden Hansen had four, Eric Debler and Silas Tugwell each with three and Nolan Wills two.
Girls
Stilwell defeated the Siloam Springs ninth-grade girls 43-14 on Monday.
The Lady Indians led 15-4 after the first quarter, 25-6 at halftime and 36-7 going into the fourth quarter.
Emily Keehn led Siloam Springs with 11 points, while Addison Pilcher had two and Bailey Chopper one.
Up next
The ninth-grade teams are back in action Monday at Rogers Heritage.
