Janelle Jessen/Herald-Leader Josiah Ryan and Azura Ryan cross the finish line together during the Turkey Trot 5K on Saturday morning. The city parks and recreation department continued the Thanksgiving tradition with social distancing and safety measures in place. For more race photos, see page 6A.

