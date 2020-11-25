Sign in
Replica edition News Obituaries Sports 2019 Best of Siloam Springs Opinion Business Religion Football play of the week Special Sections Photos Contact Us Email Updates
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Turkey Trot 2020 by Janelle Jessen | Today at 5:28 a.m.
story.lead_photo.caption Janelle Jessen/Herald-Leader Josiah Ryan and Azura Ryan cross the finish line together during the Turkey Trot 5K on Saturday morning. For more race photos, see page 6A.

Janelle Jessen/Herald-Leader Josiah Ryan and Azura Ryan cross the finish line together during the Turkey Trot 5K on Saturday morning. The city parks and recreation department continued the Thanksgiving tradition with social distancing and safety measures in place. For more race photos, see page 6A.

Janelle Jessen/Herald-Leader Josiah Ryan and Azura Ryan cross the finish line together during the Turkey Trot 5K on Saturday morning. The city parks and recreation department continued the Thanksgiving tradition with social distancing and safety measures in place. For more race photos, see page 6A.

Janelle Jessen/Herald-Leader Josiah Ryan and Azura Ryan cross the finish line together during the Turkey Trot 5K on Saturday morning. The city parks and recreation department continued the Thanksgiving tradition with social distancing and safety measures in place. For more race photos, see page 6A.

Sponsor Content

Comments

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with our commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. Our commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT