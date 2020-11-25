Janelle Jessen/Herald-Leader Runners and walkers started the Turkey Trot fun run on Saturday morning.

Janelle Jessen/Herald-Leader Five turkeys were given away after the race by random drawing.

Janelle Jessen/Herald-Leader Five turkeys were given away after the race by random drawing.

Janelle Jessen/Herald-Leader Five turkeys were given away after the race by random drawing.

Janelle Jessen/Herald-Leader Sarah Losh, Bambi Lawlis and Cammi Hevener cheer as they cross the finish line during the Turkey Trot 5K on Saturday morning.

Janelle Jessen/Herald-Leader Sarah Losh, Bambi Lawlis and Cammi Hevener cheer as they cross the finish line during the Turkey Trot 5K on Saturday morning.

Janelle Jessen/Herald-Leader Sarah Losh, Bambi Lawlis and Cammi Hevener cheer as they cross the finish line during the Turkey Trot 5K on Saturday morning.

Allika Pearson was the overall female winner of the Turkey Trot 5K and the winner of the female age 20 to 29 category.

Allika Pearson was the overall female winner of the Turkey Trot 5K and the winner of the female age 20 to 29 category.

Allika Pearson was the overall female winner of the Turkey Trot 5K and the winner of the female age 20 to 29 category.

Janelle Jessen/Herald-Leader Kate Leetch and Eric Leetch share a fist bump after completing the Turkey Trot 5K on Saturday morning.

Janelle Jessen/Herald-Leader Kate Leetch and Eric Leetch share a fist bump after completing the Turkey Trot 5K on Saturday morning.

Janelle Jessen/Herald-Leader Kate Leetch and Eric Leetch share a fist bump after completing the Turkey Trot 5K on Saturday morning.

Janelle Jessen/Herald-Leader Runners and walkers started the Turkey Trot fun run on Saturday morning.

Janelle Jessen/Herald-Leader Runners and walkers started the Turkey Trot fun run on Saturday morning.

Janelle Jessen/Herald-Leader Runners and walkers started the Turkey Trot fun run on Saturday morning.

Janelle Jessen/Herald-Leader Jadin Whiting was the overall male winner of the Turkey Trot 5K and the winner of the male age 20 to 29 category.

Janelle Jessen/Herald-Leader Jadin Whiting was the overall male winner of the Turkey Trot 5K and the winner of the male age 20 to 29 category.

Janelle Jessen/Herald-Leader Jadin Whiting was the overall male winner of the Turkey Trot 5K and the winner of the male age 20 to 29 category.

Janelle Jessen/Herald-Leader Volunteers hand out a medal to fun run participant Marleigh Rakestraw.

Janelle Jessen/Herald-Leader Volunteers hand out a medal to fun run participant Marleigh Rakestraw.

Janelle Jessen/Herald-Leader Runners compete in the Turkey Trot 5K on Saturday morning.

Janelle Jessen/Herald-Leader Runners compete in the Turkey Trot 5K on Saturday morning.

Janelle Jessen/Herald-Leader Runners start out in the Turkey Trot 5K race on Saturday morning. Starting times were staggered by age group to allow runners more room to social distance. Masks were not required during the race but were required before and after the event.

Janelle Jessen/Herald-Leader Runners start out in the Turkey Trot 5K race on Saturday morning. Starting times were staggered by age group to allow runners more room to social distance. Masks were not required during the race but were required before and after the event.

Janelle Jessen/Herald-Leader Runners start out in the Turkey Trot 5K race on Saturday morning. Starting times were staggered by age group to allow runners more room to social distance. Masks were not required during the race but were required before and after the event.

Janelle Jessen/Herald-Leader Volunteers hand out a medal to fun run participant Marleigh Rakestraw.

Janelle Jessen/Herald-Leader Runners compete in the Turkey Trot 5K on Saturday morning.

Janelle Jessen/Herald-Leader Five turkeys were given away after the race by random drawing.

Janelle Jessen/Herald-Leader Sarah Losh, Bambi Lawlis and Cammi Hevener cheer as they cross the finish line during the Turkey Trot 5K on Saturday morning.

Allika Pearson was the overall female winner of the Turkey Trot 5K and the winner of the female age 20 to 29 category.

Janelle Jessen/Herald-Leader Kate Leetch and Eric Leetch share a fist bump after completing the Turkey Trot 5K on Saturday morning.

Janelle Jessen/Herald-Leader Jadin Whiting was the overall male winner of the Turkey Trot 5K and the winner of the male age 20 to 29 category.

Janelle Jessen/Herald-Leader Volunteers hand out a medal to fun run participant Marleigh Rakestraw.

Janelle Jessen/Herald-Leader Runners start out in the Turkey Trot 5K race on Saturday morning. Starting times were staggered by age group to allow runners more room to social distance. Masks were not required during the race but were required before and after the event.