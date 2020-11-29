Nov. 16

• Clifford Dale Randel III, 33, arrested in connection with theft of property.

• Shalane Decole Frazier, 34, cited in connection with failure to appear.

Nov. 17

• Roselina H. Tibon, 37, cited in connection with obstructing governmental operations.

• David Lynn Sutton, 68, arrested in connection with public intoxication.

• Steven Bobby Hughes, 21, cited in connection with failure to appear x3; fail to pay fines and court cost warrants.

• Daniel Boss Cummings, 44, arrested in connection with public intoxication - drinking in public.

• Kenyell Dewayne Robinson, 37, cited in connection with failure to appear.

Nov. 18

• Hunter Matthew Roberts, 18, cited in connection with shoplifting.

• Sawyer Austin Evans, 30, arrested in connection with commercial burglary; theft of property; criminal trespass.

Nov. 19

• Nyle Elizabeth Taylor, 30, cited in connection with criminal contempt.

• Jake G. Yarberry, 32, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Reginald Dewayne Perkins, 53, cited in connection with criminal contempt.

• Jessie Lee Farris, 32, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Solymar Palacio, 32, cited in connection with criminal contempt.

Nov. 20

• David Lynn Sutton, 68, arrested in connection with public intoxication.

Nov. 21

• Bryan Kelley Turner, 34, cited in connection with harassing communications.

• Jason Davis, 36, arrested in connection with parole violation; failure to appear x2.

• Bradley Eugene Stanhope, 50, cited in connection with criminal contempt; failure to appear x2.

• Margo Casandra Ely, 33, cited in connection with failure to appear.