Nov. 16
• Clifford Dale Randel III, 33, arrested in connection with theft of property.
• Shalane Decole Frazier, 34, cited in connection with failure to appear.
Nov. 17
• Roselina H. Tibon, 37, cited in connection with obstructing governmental operations.
• David Lynn Sutton, 68, arrested in connection with public intoxication.
• Steven Bobby Hughes, 21, cited in connection with failure to appear x3; fail to pay fines and court cost warrants.
• Daniel Boss Cummings, 44, arrested in connection with public intoxication - drinking in public.
• Kenyell Dewayne Robinson, 37, cited in connection with failure to appear.
Nov. 18
• Hunter Matthew Roberts, 18, cited in connection with shoplifting.
• Sawyer Austin Evans, 30, arrested in connection with commercial burglary; theft of property; criminal trespass.
Nov. 19
• Nyle Elizabeth Taylor, 30, cited in connection with criminal contempt.
• Jake G. Yarberry, 32, cited in connection with failure to appear.
• Reginald Dewayne Perkins, 53, cited in connection with criminal contempt.
• Jessie Lee Farris, 32, cited in connection with failure to appear.
• Solymar Palacio, 32, cited in connection with criminal contempt.
Nov. 20
• David Lynn Sutton, 68, arrested in connection with public intoxication.
Nov. 21
• Bryan Kelley Turner, 34, cited in connection with harassing communications.
• Jason Davis, 36, arrested in connection with parole violation; failure to appear x2.
• Bradley Eugene Stanhope, 50, cited in connection with criminal contempt; failure to appear x2.
• Margo Casandra Ely, 33, cited in connection with failure to appear.