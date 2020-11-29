Water flows through the rock wall at Sager Creek on Mount Olive. The city recently completed a study of the creek, according to Community Development Director Don Clark. In a presentation during the city board meeting on Nov. 17 Clark spoke of convening a committee to review the results of the study.

City board members heard a progress update on the Sager Creek Study during their Nov. 17 meeting.

Community Director Don Clark reported the preliminary recommendations, made by the engineering group, Infrastructure Solutions, regarding the stabilization of all structural elements of the retaining walls at Sager Creek.

One of the board's goals for 2019-2020, which were adopted on July 17, 2018, was to repair and/or replace the retaining rock walls along Sager Creek, which are deteriorating as well as developing a plan for regular and ongoing maintenance, according to the list of board goals for 2019-2020. City staff put out a request for qualifications (RFQ) for professional engineering services in 2019, Clark said.

"We interviewed three firms that supplied qualifications and from that list of firms we selected Infrastructure Solutions Group as the most qualified to do the study on the creek," Clark said.

The city negotiated a contract with Infrastructure Solutions Group in the fall of 2019 and work on the study began in early 2020, Clark said. The cost of the study was $35,000, according to communications manager Holland Hayden.

Clark told the board the purpose of the study was to make on-site observations of the condition of the walls and to make recommendations on needed improvement along with the priority the city gave them with regard to historic preservation; capital investment; safety and aesthetics of the creek.

Staff also provided the engineering group the floodplain study the city received from Garver, an engineering firm from Fayetteville, Clark said. He believes Garver completed the floodplain study a few years earlier and provided it to Infrastructure Solutions Group for them to evaluate and put into their study as well.

Clark said he believes the city drained the creek in early February for Infrastructure Solutions Group to do a week's worth of work. After the crews had conducted the evaluation on the creek, the study ended up being delayed due to the coronavirus.

"They had a few of the people who came out to work on our wall and part of the study (group) ended up contracting the virus so it resulted in some delays in us getting the study back," Clark said.

Preliminary results for the study were due in April but the city did not receive them until October, according to City Engineer Justin Bland.

City staff believed tying the board goal and the 2020 study to the 2021-2022 board goal of continued improvement and development of Sager Creek is the best way for the city to proceed with this study, Clark said.

Presently, the city has only received preliminary findings from Infrastructure Solutions Group, Bland said in an email. As such the results of the study are not finalized, he said.

Subject to board approval, staff will convene a committee of property owners adjacent to the creek as well as residents to review these recommendations that came out of this study, along with the previous studies that were done in 2001 and 2005 and the 2009 action plan to develop an overall recommendation to bring back to the board, Clark said.

Clark also said the turnover of the creek is something the city is considering heavily and making sure the recommendations have water quality on the forefront as well.

A few board members weighed in on Clark's presentation. Director Brad Burns brought up former Ward 2 Director James Fuller and said Sager Creek was one of his passion projects as well as one Burns also cares deeply about.

"What we do with that creek and what it brings into Siloam Springs as far as people from the region and the corridor because we have regional things going on right now that will come to full fruition here in the next three to five years," Burns said.

Director Carol Smiley agreed with Burns and said Sager Creek was one of the city's biggest assets.

"Not many towns have a stream running through downtown and I think it's very unique," Smiley said.

Mayor John Turner also spoke about remembering going to both locations of Sager Creek that runs through City Park and Twin Springs Park and drinking from the creek. The mayor also mentioned how people from all over the state know about Sager Creek and how it is what they most associate with Siloam Springs.

"It's our name ... we've got to live up to it, we've got to protect our stream," Turner said.

Marc Hayot/Siloam Sunday The sun shines down on the water of Sager Creek at City Park The city recently received preliminary results of a study of Sager Creek to see about repairing the walls which have eroded over time, according to Community Development Director Don Clark.