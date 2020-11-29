City board of directors will vote on appointing members to different municipal and regional boards during the city board meeting on Tuesday.

Directors will fill seats in three boards: Board of Adjustment/Planning Commission; Parks Advisory Board and the Northwest Arkansas Regional Airport Authority Board, according to the meeting's agenda.

Two seats on the Board of Adjustment/Planning Commission will have their terms expire at the end of this year.

Seats Four and Five presently occupied by Ted Song and J.W. Smith, respectively, will term at the end of the year according to a staff report prepared by Senior Planner Ben Rhoads on Nov. 19. Song and Smith have both reapplied for those seats. Realtor Katie Rennard and HVAC Service and Residential Install Manager Kevin Smith also applied for those seats.

In his staff report, Rhoads recommended the re-appointment of both Smith and Song to their respective seats. Seats Four and Five will be full-term appointments which will begin on Jan. 1, 2021 and expire on Dec. 31, 2024, the report states.

Commissioners are compensated $100 for meetings attended, the report states.

Song has served on the board of adjustment and planning commission since Jan 1, 2017. Smith was appointed to fill a seat previously occupied by Karl Mounger in January of this year. Mounger resigned from his seat in September of 2019 according to an article in the Herald-Leader on Sept. 29, 2019.

Jason Worrell (Seat Eight) will complete his term on the Parks Advisory Board at the end of the year, according to a staff report prepared by Community Development Director Don Clark on Nov. 2. Clark is recommending the appointment of McKee Foods Process Operator Chris Ramos to the position.

The Parks Advisory Board meets at 6:30 p.m. on the third Thursday of each month, according to the city's website. There is not any fiscal compensation for serving on the Parks Advisory Board, the report states.

Each member serves a term consisting of three years. If approved by the city board Ramos will begin his term in January of 2021, the report states.

Art Morris, who is currently one of two representatives from Siloam Springs to serve on the Northwest Arkansas Regional Airport Authority Board will complete his term at the end of this year, according to a staff report from Mayor John Mark Turner.

The mayor is recommending the reappointment of Morris to another six year term with the authority, the report states. Morris is eligible for reappointment to the board under Article V, Section 504 of the Northwest Arkansas Regional Airport Authority's Restated and Amended Agreement.

There is no compensation for serving on the Northwest Arkansas Regional Airport Authority, the report states. Meetings are scheduled as needed, according to springdalear.gov.

The city board will also discuss and vote on the following items:

Consent agenda

• Regular meeting minutes for the Nov. 17 city board meeting.

• Consent in lieu of meeting of the sole shareholder of the Illinois Water Development Company.

• Dedication of utility easements and right-of-ways for the 900 block of East Harvard St.; 2500 block of Orchard Hill Road and the 1500 block of South Mount Olive St./Timothy St.

• Accepting a grant from the Selective Traffic Enforcement Program (STEP) for a RADAR-message board trailer for $17,000.

• Resolution 56-20 regarding the final plat development permit for 3901 E. Kenwood St.

• Resolution 57-20 concerning the preliminary plat development permit for the 2800 block of North Teresa Drive.

• A contract for a drainage pipe from Scurlock Industries for $101,992.

Ordinances

• Placing Ordinance 20-30 regarding the rezoning of 125 A and B E. Kenwood St. from R-2 (Residential Medium) to C-2 (Roadway Commercial) on its third reading.

• Placing Ordinance 20-31 concerning rezoning the Villa View subdivision from A-1 (Agriculture) to R-1 (Residential Large) on its third reading.

• Placing Ordinance 20-32 regarding fence and driveway permits on its third reading.

• Placing Ordinance 20-33 concerning rezoning the 900 block of East Harvard St. from R-2 (Residential Medium) and R-3 (Residential Multi-Family) to I-1 (Industrial) on its first reading.

• Placing Ordinance 20-34 regarding annexation/zoning permits on its first reading.

Resolutions

• Resolution 58-20 regarding a contract with the Siloam Springs Museum Society for $50,000.

• Resolution 59-20 concerning a contract with Main Street Siloam Springs for $35,000.

• Resolution 60-20 regarding a contract with the Siloam Springs Chamber of Commerce for $30,000.

• Resolution 61-20 concerning a contract with Retail Attractions LLC for $30,000.

Staff reports

• Police and fire department staff levels.

• October financials.

• Administrator's report.