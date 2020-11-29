The Colcord (Okla.) Hornets' football season came to an end Friday night with a 58-15 loss at Pawnee in the third round of the Oklahoma Class A playoffs.

The Hornets' season ends at 10-2 overall, while Pawnee (9-1) advances to the quarterfinals against Thomas-Fay-Custer this Friday.

After falling behind 6-0, Colcord took a 7-6 lead on a 65-yard touchdown run by Trey Duncan and an extra point from Jesse Martinez.

Pawnee then scored two more touchdowns to go up 22-7 at the end of the first quarter. The Black Bears led 36-7 at halftime and 50-7 in the third quarter before Colcord broke up the streak of 44 unanswered points.

Duncan's second TD run -- a 1-yard score -- pulled the Hornets within 50-15.

Duncan finished with 167 yards on 12 carries, while Stormy Odle completed 5 of 13 passes for 70 yards and two interceptions. Eyan Williams caught three passes for 33 yards, while Dylan Davis caught one pass for 32.

Colcord's defense gave up 544 yards to Pawnee's single wing offense, including 499 on the ground.