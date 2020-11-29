Bud Sullins/Special to Siloam Sunday Siloam Springs sophomore Brooke Ross works for her shot as Bentonville West's Ashley Rangel defends on the play Tuesday at Panther Activity Center. Siloam Springs defeated Bentonville West 49-32.

The end of the third quarter and most of the fourth belonged to the Siloam Springs girls basketball team Tuesday night.

The Lady Panthers dominated that portion of their home opener and pulled away for a 49-32 win over Bentonville West inside Panther Activity Center.

With the game tied 27-27 late in the third quarter, the Lady Panthers went on a 16-2 run that spanned well into the fourth to take control of the contest.

Siloam Springs (3-0) also forced five West turnovers in a span of six possessions that also helped its cause.

"Defensively, I thought we caused them problems into the third and really most of the fourth," said Siloam Springs coach Tim Rippy. "The defensive intensity picked up. We were more aggressive trying to set some traps at the beginning of the fourth. I thought that really helped us get going."

Sydney Moorman started the Lady Panthers' surge with a pair of free throws to break the 27-27 tie and, after a West turnover, Quincy Efurd followed with a 3-pointer to give the Lady Panthers a 32-27 lead at the end of the third quarter.

Following the first of the five turnovers in the fourth, Moorman scored in transition to go up 34-27. Another West turnover led to a fastbreak bucket by Mimo Jacklik for a 36-27 lead.

And after the third straight turnover, Brooke Ross knocked down a pair of free throws to put Siloam Springs ahead 38-27.

West's Savannah Rangel broke the run with a pair of free throws to pull within 38-29, but Efurd answered with a basket to put Siloam Springs back up 40-29.

After a Ross free throw, Jacklik had another steal and score to go up 43-29.

Siloam Springs led by as many as 18 points in the second half.

West (0-4) battled early and played physical with the Lady Panthers. But without starting point guard Marybeth Dyson, West struggled with turnovers, especially in the second half.

"At some point, we find a place in the game that goes south, and we don't recover very well," said West coach Randy Richardson. "Our focus, we get distracted. Coach Rippy, they did a real nice job pressuring us, finding a weakness, and exploiting it."

Savannah Rangel led West with 12 points.

Siloam Springs struggled with its shots in the first half, going 5 of 20 from the field and 1 of 11 from behind the 3-point line.

Siloam Springs led 10-6 after the first quarter and 20-18 at halftime.

The Lady Panthers improved slightly from the field in the second half, hitting 8 of 24 overall and 2 of 6 from behind the 3-point line.

However, Siloam Springs did hit 11 of 12 from the free-throw line in the second half.

"The second half we made it a point to make sure we're attacking the rim, making sure we're getting the ball inside, trying to get to the free-throw line, because we're getting fouled as we attack the basket," Rippy said. "We just challenged them to step up and make their free throws and finish layups. We still came out and that was still a little bit of a struggle right at the beginning. We got several easy ones right there and didn't finish. We finally hit a stretch there where we did, and you could see our confidence build there during that stretch. Once we did that I felt like we pulled away fairly quickly."

Jacklik led Siloam Springs with 16 points, while Ross had 13. Moorman scored all eight of her points in the second half, and all of Efurd's five points came in the final two quarters. Reina Tiefel had three points, while Mia Hevener had two and Brooke Smith and Halle Hernandez each had one.

The Lady Panthers host Huntsville at 6 p.m. Friday at Panther Activity Center.

"We're off until that ballgame," Rippy said. "That week for us is an important week of practice because after four games you notice some trends and things you've got to improve. This team has the ability to shoot the ball really well, but on nights where we're not we have to be smarter with our shot selection. We talked about that at halftime. Take however we can score tonight and that's what we need to do, not just shoot threes. We were probably too selective in the second half, but that's a lesson we've got to feel out and learn."

Siloam Springs 49, Bentonville West 32

Bentonville West^6^12^9^5^--^32

Siloam Springs^10^10^12^17^--^49

Bentonville West (0-4): S. Rangle 12, Musson 6, Johnson 3, Willis 3, Keita 3, A. Rangle 2.

Siloam Springs (3-0): Jacklik 16, Ross 13, Moorman 8, Efurd 5, Tiefel 3, Hevener 2, Smith 1, Hernandez 1.