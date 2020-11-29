Photo submitted The Siloam Springs Boys & Girls Club second/third-grade tackle football team won the Northwest Arkansas Youth Football League championship with a 14-0 win against Shiloh Christian on Nov. 14 at Blackhawk Stadium in Pea Ridge. Siloam Springs finished 7-0 in its first year back in the NWAYFL Conference. Team members are Gage Capps (1), Caleb Petty (2), Jace Hannah (3), Braylon Thompson (5), Scout Cameron (7), Judson Wright (8), Tanner Hollaway (9), Cruz Mundy (10), Elijah Carter (14), Gabriel Overbey (15), Frankie Velasquez (19), Tanner Anger (2), Parker Dykes (21), Austin Blossom (23), Ty Corder (24), Laiken Young (25), Brodie Spicer (28), Michael Garcia (34), Jude Price (44), Jensen Anderson (45), Brady Moss Jr. (50), Xander Daugherty (51), Trevor Cole (55), Mason Strickland (60), Hunter Stanfill (62), Benson Eiland (63), Areley Clayton (64), Wade Rice (66), Elijuah Olenick (68), Mason Morris (77), Maeson Pollock (87), and Karter Qualls (99). Coaches are Thad Eiland, Don Clark, Brandon Anderson, Trent Budder and Brad Thompson.

The Siloam Springs second/third-grade Boys & Girls Club team celebrates with the trophy after defeating Shiloh Christian 14-0 in the Northwest Arkansas Youth Football League championship game in Pea Ridge.

