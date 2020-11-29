Sign in
Library Bookstore hosting holiday sale Today at 4:00 a.m.

Bookstore at the Library is offering 50 percent off everything except children's books during the entire month of December.

Included in the sale is a large and varied selection of Christmas books and CDs. Everyone is welcome to shop the bookstore for gifts. Most items are priced under $2 and are now on sale.

The store is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, and features nice used books in all genres for all ages, CDs and DVDs. Everyone is invited to the store, with masks required and a limit of two patrons or one family group allowed in the store at one time. No donations are being accepted at this time.

Friends of the Library, which operates the bookstore, seeks and welcomes new members who desire to join their organization and further its mission by volunteering or fund-raising. Information about membership is available at the library.

