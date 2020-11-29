Sandra Nan Gunter Elder

Sandra Nan Gunter Elder, 82, died Monday, Nov. 23, 2020, in Centerton, Ark.

She was born Jan. 25, 1938, in Pryor, Okla., to John C. Gunter Sr. and Mary Elizabeth Pyeatte Gunter.

She grew up in Siloam Springs, Ark., and graduated from Siloam Springs High School in 1955. On Sept. 29, 1964, she married Rex L. Elder of Gentry, Ark. After living in Texas and Colorado, they returned to Northwest Arkansas and settled first in Maysville and then in Gravette. They were married for 46 years when he passed in December 2010. Together they had a daughter, Mary Lea.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 46 years in 2010; sister, Jeanne Gunter Tovrea; brother, John C. Gunter Jr.; sisters-in-law, Shirley Jones and Una Dawdy; and brother-in-law, Chuck Elder.

She is survived by her daughter, Mary Lea McSweeney and husband Matt of Centerton; one grandson; brother-in-law, Les Elder and wife Janiece of Jay, Okla.; two sisters-in-law, Carol Guimarin of Scottsdale, Ariz., and Sue Gunter of Cheney, Kan.

A celebration of life gathering will be held at a later date when social distancing and other restrictions have been lifted.

An online guest book is available at www.wassonfuneralhome.com.

Wasson Funeral Home of Siloam Springs is in charge of arrangements.

Ana Olga Escobar

Ana Olga Escobar-Linares, 63, of Siloam Springs, Ark., died Nov. 17, 2020, at the Northwest Medical Center in Springdale, Ark.

She born Sept. 25, 1957, in Santa Ana, El Salvador, to Carlos Romeo Linares and Juana Escobar.

She is survived by her mother, Juana Escobar of El Salvador; four daughters, Dinia Reyes of Siloam Springs, Geivy Escobar of Rogers, Margarita de Jesus Garcia of Rogers and Emily Escobar of El Salvador; and one son, Carlos Escobar of El Salvador.

Visitation will be 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 4, at Backstrom Pyeatte Chapel in Siloam Springs.

Graveside services follow at 2 p.m. Friday, Dec. 4, 2020, at Oak Hill Cemetery in Siloam Springs.

An online guest book is available at www.backstrom-pyeatte.com.

Backstrom-Pyeatte Funeral Home of Siloam Springs is in charge of arrangements.