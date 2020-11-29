Graham Thomas/Siloam Sunday Siloam Springs senior Breck Soderquist lines up a 3-point shot during Tuesday's game at Springdale Har-Ber. The Wildcats defeated the Panthers 52-42.

SPRINGDALE -- Boys basketball coach Tim Stewart is hoping Siloam Springs learned some lessons last Tuesday at Springdale Har-Ber.

The Panthers struggled offensively, but that was just one of the areas of concern. Turnovers and defensive play cost the Panthers as Springdale Har-Ber pulled away for a 52-42 victory at Wildcat Arena.

"We shot poorly, and that's going to happen," Stewart said. "But when you couple that with a monster amount of turnovers and defensive adjustments and slides that should be automatic and hustle plays here and there against the press, we weren't as good as the kids or the coaches thought we would be tonight. We're going to gather and regroup and work hard over the break and come out and do better than we were tonight."

Har-Ber (1-0) led 15-12 at halftime after a low-scoring first half.

Siloam Springs (2-2) had a good start to the third quarter as Josh Stewart scored inside and then the Panthers drew an offensive foul on the other end.

Josh Stewart came back and hit a 3-pointer to give Siloam Springs a 17-15 lead.

Har-Ber tied it up on a jump shot by Cameron Mains and took the lead 19-17 on another shot by Jermaine Tilford.

Landon Ward hit two free throws to tie things back up, but Har-Ber's Miles Rolfe hit a 3-pointer at the top of the key to give Har-Ber the lead for good.

Rolfe would go on to score a basket and another three-point play as Har-Ber pulled in front 27-21.

Clay Arney hit a 3-pointer to put the Wildcats up 32-23.

Ward answered with a 3-pointer for the Panthers, but Garrett Nerenberg scored in transition to give Har-Ber a 34-26 lead going into the fourth quarter.

Har-Ber went to work at the free-throw line in the fourth quarter, hitting 13 of 13 foul shots, and the Wildcats led by as many as 14 points.

Siloam Springs' press forced some late turnovers and the Panthers were able to trim the lead to 48-42 in the final minute after a basket from Ward.

The Panthers failed to get any closer as Rolfe and Nerenberg hit a pair of free throws to close out the Wildcats' victory.

Har-Ber was playing its first game of the season. The Wildcats' scheduled opening game against Harrison was canceled because of covid protocols, and the Wildcats were still missing some key contributors against the Panthers, coach Tommy Deffebaugh said.

"This was our first game. We were needing to play," Deffebaugh said. "I've still got three to four guys on the bench in street clothes that are still going through the protocol for covid. We didn't even have all our guys."

Har-Ber is defending 6A-West champions but basically had to replace its entire starting lineup from last year's team.

Rolfe scored 13 of his game-high 19 points, while Nerenberg scored 14 for Har-Ber.

"Just gut, scrapped, fought through it," Deffebaugh said. "Siloam's a good team. Tim does a good job. They've got good shooters. They've got good size. (Jackson Ford is) a really strong kid inside. He's hard to guard. He's hard to handle. We were without my 6-8 kid, Elijah Woodard and Noah Livington, 6-5, who I thought could help us. They're both in street clothes.

"I had to play Garrrett Nerenberg. He's a senior, played his little tail off, and he's only about 6-3, undermanned at that position. We just fought. Garettt's our only senior out there, giving it all he could. I was proud of him."

Ward led Siloam Springs with 18 points, while Stewart and Jackson Ford each had seven, Breck Soderquist four and Max Perkins and Dalton Newman each with three.

"There'll be lots to correct. We told the kids that," Tim Stewart said. "Yes, we're disappointed but we're not discouraged. We're going to keep working. We're going to learn a lot from this. And if it helps us be ready for Vilonia at Vilonia then hey it's all going to be all right.

"You've got to learn how to win on nights when you're not you're best. That's the goal for us right now. We were not our best and we couldn't figure out how to get it done. We'll go back to the drawing board and try and figure out how to win when we're not at our best."

The Panthers are back in action Friday at home against Huntsville.

Springdale Har-Ber 52, Siloam Springs 42

Siloam Springs^7^5^14^16^--^42

Springdale Har-Ber^7^8^19^18^--^52

Siloam Springs (2-2): Ward 18, Stewart 7, Ford 7, Soderquist 4, Perkins 3, Newman 3.

Springdale Har-Ber (1-0): Rolfe 19, Nerenberg 14, Tilford 4, Wright 2, Mains 2, Arney 1.