Photo submitted The Siloam Springs competitive cheer squad took first place at a cheer competition on Nov. 21 at Rogers Heritage High School. Pictured, from left, are coach Jackie Clement, Hannah Pittman, Bailey Blanchard, Faith Ellis, Abby Gross, Asa Mojica-Loftin, Kami Hulbert, Kayton Marlett, Montana Herrel, Hannah Glass, Hayden Williamson, Chloe Chandler, Makaila Smiley, Hannah McCarver, Maggie Lee and coach Kristin Marlett.

