Sign in
Replica edition News Obituaries Sports 2019 Best of Siloam Springs Opinion Business Religion Football play of the week Special Sections Photos Contact Us Email Updates
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Panthers take first place at cheer competition by Graham Thomas | Today at 4:00 a.m.
story.lead_photo.caption Photo submitted The Siloam Springs competitive cheer squad took first place at a cheer competition on Nov. 21 at Rogers Heritage High School. Pictured, from left, are coach Jackie Clement, Hannah Pittman, Bailey Blanchard, Faith Ellis, Abby Gross, Asa Mojica-Loftin, Kami Hulbert, Kayton Marlett, Montana Herrel, Hannah Glass, Hayden Williamson, Chloe Chandler, Makaila Smiley, Hannah McCarver, Maggie Lee and coach Kristin Marlett.

Photo submitted The Siloam Springs competitive cheer squad took first place at a cheer competition on Nov. 21 at Rogers Heritage High School. Pictured, from left, are coach Jackie Clement, Hannah Pittman, Bailey Blanchard, Faith Ellis, Abby Gross, Asa Mojica-Loftin, Kami Hulbert, Kayton Marlett, Montana Herrel, Hannah Glass, Hayden Williamson, Chloe Chandler, Makaila Smiley, Hannah McCarver, Maggie Lee and coach Kristin Marlett.

Photo submitted The Siloam Springs competitive cheer squad took first place at a cheer competition on Nov. 21 at Rogers Heritage High School. Pictured, from left, are coach Jackie Clement, Hannah Pittman, Bailey Blanchard, Faith Ellis, Abby Gross, Asa Mojica-Loftin, Kami Hulbert, Kayton Marlett, Montana Herrel, Hannah Glass, Hayden Williamson, Chloe Chandler, Makaila Smiley, Hannah McCarver, Maggie Lee and coach Kristin Marlett.

Photo submitted The Siloam Springs competitive cheer squad took first place at a cheer competition on Nov. 21 at Rogers Heritage High School. Pictured, from left, are coach Jackie Clement, Hannah Pittman, Bailey Blanchard, Faith Ellis, Abby Gross, Asa Mojica-Loftin, Kami Hulbert, Kayton Marlett, Montana Herrel, Hannah Glass, Hayden Williamson, Chloe Chandler, Makaila Smiley, Hannah McCarver, Maggie Lee and coach Kristin Marlett.

Sponsor Content

Comments

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with our commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. Our commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT