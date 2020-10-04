Sign in
Arrests and citations by Marc Hayot | Today at 4:00 a.m.

Sept. 21

• Chad Steven Delano, 32, arrested. in connection with kidnapping; battery in the third degree.

• Misti Lorena Osborn, 36, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Alfredo Munoz, 47, arrested in connection with driving or boating while intoxicated; operation of motor vehicle during period of license suspension or revocation; possession of open container containing alcohol in a motor vehicle; DWI, refusal to submit to test; hit and run accident; insurance required - minimum coverage.

• Carmalita Suzanne Thurstenson, 19, arrested in connection with failure to appear x2.

• Logan Timothy Hawkins, 19, cited in connection with failure to appear.

Sept. 22

• Stormy Kane Cooper, 24, cited in connection with shoplifting.

• Adrian Armando Hernandez, 22 cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Casey Matthew Reil, 29, cited in connection with failure to appear x2.

Sept. 23

• Joshua Mitchell Whitten, 35, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Cruz Jazic Teafatiller, 20, cited in connection with criminal contempt.

• Brandon Leon Conley, 38, arrested in connection with possession of a controlled substance x2; possession of drug paraphernalia; failure to appear.

• Amanda Renee Bayley, 33, arrested in connection with failure to appear.

Sept. 24

• Jaeda Elizabeth Fern, 20, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Secilia Guadalupe Pina, 24, cited in connection with failure to appear.

Sept. 25

• Austin Blaze Palone, 19, arrested in connection with fraudulent use of a credit card or debit card.

• Anna Lucia Gilbert Hernandez, 32, arrested in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of firearms by certain persons; theft by receiving; failure to appear.

• Jason Ruemby Oxlaj Gomez, 20, arrested in connection with domestic battering - third degree.

• Solymar Palacio, 31, arrested in connection with failure to appear.

Sept. 26

• Travis Dean Johnson, 42, arrested in connection to theft of property.

• Sawyer Austin Evans, 29, arrested in connection with breaking or entering; theft of services.

• Jennifer Marie Ward, 35, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Alfredo Calvillo, 24, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Joshua Wade Anastasio, 46, arrested in connection with driving or boating while intoxicated; DWI, refusal to submit to test; hit and run accident; driving while license canceled, suspended, or revoked; follow too closely.

• Chad Ryan Tanner, 33, arrested in connection with theft by receiving x2; false evidence of title/registration; driving while license canceled, suspended, or revoked; improper use of evidences of registration; improper display of vehicle license.

Sept. 27

• Gaylen Claude Roberts Jr., 51, cited in connection with failure to appear; criminal contempt.

• Kevin Ray Bell, 28, cited in connection with criminal contempt; failure to appear.

