Benton wide receiver Andre Lane (4) runs away from Siloam Springs defenders during Friday night's game at Panther stadium in Benton. Special to the Democrat-Gazette/JIMMY JONES More photos at arkansasonline.com/103bentonsiloam/

BENTON -- Benton delivered an early knockout punch against Siloam Springs.

Benton amassed more than 350 yards of offense in the first half and took a 35-0 halftime lead on its way to a 42-0 mercy-rule win in 6A-West Conference action at the Benton Athletic Complex.

Benton (3-2, 2-0) scored on all five of its first-half possessions. Benton added a score on its opening possession of the second half, which was played with a running clock.

"We played really well," said Benton coach Brad Harris. "We've been playing well early in games. We just had turnovers that have hurt us. ... This week we were able to take care of the football. That's one thing we've been preaching for the last three weeks. We took care of the football, and we put some points up early. The defense played really well. Their strength is their run game, and we feel like our strength is our run defense. It worked in our favor tonight. I thought our kids played amazing tonight."

Quarterback Garrett Brown completed 22 of 31 passes for 242 yards and four touchdowns in a little more than two quarters of work. Cameron Harris caught nine passes for 100 yards and a touchdown, while Trevor Standridge caught four passes for 88 yards and a score. Casey Johnson rushed for 67 yards and a touchdown and caught four passes for 43 yards and the game's opening touchdown.

After bad snap put Benton in a third-and-goal from the 21, Brown threw a 21-yard screen pass to Johnson from Garrett Brown to take a 7-0 lead.

Siloam Springs (3-2, 1-1) lost a fumble on its opening possession, which was recovered by Benton's Mason Simmons.

On the next play, Benton then hit a trick play as wideout Jordan Parham received a lateral and threw a 51-yard touchdown pass to Trevor Standridge for a 14-0 lead.

Benton's defense forced a Siloam Springs punt and took over at its own 9.

Benton then engineered a 12-play, 91-yard drive that ended with a 27-yard touchdown pass from Brown to Cameron Lee and a 21-0 lead with 54 seconds left in the first quarter.

Siloam Springs then drove into Benton territory but turned the ball over on downs at Benton's 34.

Benton went up 28-0 on a 15-yard touchdown pass to Donovan Pearson.

Benton put together another long scoring drive right before half to go up 35-0 to enforce the sportsmanship rule and added another touchdown to open the third quarter.

Benton finished with 375 yards of offense while holding Siloam Springs to a season-low 135 yards, including just 24 yards passing. Siloam Springs came into the game averaging 505 yards per game.

"We never responded," said Siloam Springs coach Brandon Craig. "We had opportunities. We didn't take advantage of them. They were ready to play. We thought we had a great week of practice. We thought we had good preparation going into the game, but they just kind of ran over us. We didn't respond. That's disappointing. The great thing about high school football is we'll go back to work next week. Hopefully our kids will respond."

Siloam Springs lost leading receiver Gavin Henson to an injury early in the first quarter and running back Zach Gunneman later in the first half.

Siloam Springs returns home to host Greenwood next week, while Benton is scheduled to travel to Little Rock Parkview.

Siloam Springs defender (12) breaks up a pass intended for Benton receiver Sean Thornton (left) during Friday night's game at Panther stadium in Benton. Special to the Democrat-Gazette/JIMMY JONES More photos at arkansasonline.com/103bentonsiloam/

Benton wide receiver Andre Lane (4) is upended by Siloam Springs defensive back (12) during Friday night's game at Panther stadium in Benton. Special to the Democrat-Gazette/JIMMY JONES More photos at arkansasonline.com/103bentonsiloam/