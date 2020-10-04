Siloam Springs Chamber of Commerce is seeking nominations for the 2021 Pioneer Citizen Award, according to a press release.

The award will be presented during the Chamber of Commerce Annual Banquet in early 2021. The deadline for nominations is Nov. 6, 2020, the release states.

Since 1984, the Pioneer Citizen award has been given to members of the Siloam Springs community who lead with their heart, who face new challenges and pave the way for new frontiers, the release states.

Recipients must be a resident of Siloam Springs for at least 10 years; be 65 years old or older; and be heavily involved, past or present, in various activities or committees of the city of Siloam Springs, Main Street Siloam Springs or the Siloam Springs Chamber of Commerce, the release states.

The recipient's activities must also have either enhanced the economic or cultural development of Siloam Springs or promoted Siloam Springs on a state, national or international level, the release states.

Past recipients of the Pioneer Citizen Award include:

• 2009 – Delbert "Pete" Allen and Janice Mounger

• 2010 – Walter Gray and Donetta Samuels

• 2011 – Chandler "Bub" Gunter and Art Morris

• 2012 – Lloyd Fagan and Bep Morrison

• 2013 – Bob Wasson and Mary Benjamin

• 2014 – Louie Thomas, James Fuller (posthumously) and Linda Brown

• 2015 – Mike Moss and Mark Simmons

• 2016 – Sid Townsend and Suellen Coleman Chase

• 2017 – Jerry Cavness and Judy Omo

• 2018 – Hank Harrison and Shirley Dilbeck

• 2019 – Bob and Cathi Coleman and Raquel Beck

• 2020 – Dick Bolen, Larry Winder (posthumously) and Diane Winder.

For more information contact Blythe Wilt at 479-524-6466 or by email at [email protected]