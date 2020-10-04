Lake Frances Kayak Park may take one step closer to becoming a reality on Tuesday when city board members vote on Resolutions 46-20 and 47-20, which would transfer city property to the Grand River Dam Authority (GRDA) and dedicate easements for construction and operating the park.

If Resolution 46-20 is approved, the city will transfer ownership of 17.25 acres of property owned by the Siloam Springs Water Resource Company (SSWRC) to GRDA as well as dedicating easements for construction.

Resolution 47-20 covers a separate conservation easement to GRDA for the purposes of an environmental offset based on the construction of the kayak park, according to a staff report prepared by City Administrator Phillip Patterson on Sept. 30.

"In order to facilitate the construction of this project, GRDA needs to be the owner of the property where the park is proposed," Patterson said.

The Walton Family Foundation (WFF) is proposing to fund the kayak park which GRDA will operate. The kayak park will be located on property adjacent to the old Lake Frances Dam site, Patterson said.

In addition to the kayak park improvements, the city and GRDA have committed to partnering with WFF to strengthen the existing spillway/dam using materials removed during the construction of the kayak course, the report states.

Per Resolution 21-17, which passed unanimously during the meeting of Sept. 5, 2017, the city board committed to reimburse WFF up to $700,000 over a three year period.

GRDA has committed to contribute the same amount of in-kind services during the the construction process, the report states. Reimbursement to WFF is scheduled to begin in 2022, the report states.

The conservation easement outlined in Resolution 47-20 consists of approximately 9.8 acres located upstream of the dam on the south side of the Illinois River, the report states.

Preservation of this property is a condition of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) 404 Permit for the kayak park, the report states. The permit was issued on March 17, the report states.

As part of the overall park project, WFF has proposed a 10-foot-wide concrete trail from the city to the kayak park, the report states. The trail will consist of a 30-foot-wide corridor, some of which is owned by WFF and some of which consists of an easement, the report states.

The intent is that the city would ultimately accept the dedication of the 30-wide-corridor and annex the property into the city limits, the report states.

Other items to come before the board include:

Consent agenda items

• The regular meeting minutes from the Sept. 15 city board meeting.

• Resolution 44-20 granting the city administrator authority to execute a lease with Utility Tri-State Inc. for the property on 510 S. Lincoln St.

• Purchase a Kubota tractor with mower from Springdale Tractor for $66,833.

• Purchase a centrifugal blower from Instrument & Supply Inc. for $54,914.

• Dedication of utility easements and right-of-way for the 23300 block of Lawlis Road.

• Contract with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arkansas for utilizing their network of providers and discounts as they process the city's medical claims as part of a self-funded health insurance plan for 2021.

• Dedication of utility easements and right-of-way for the 1000 to 1200 block of East Kenwood Street.

• Resolution 45-20 for a significant development permit for the 1000 to 1200 block of East Kenwood Street.

Regularly scheduled items

• Placing Ordinance 20-27 concerning rezoning the 1000 to 1200 block of East Kenwood Street from R-2 (Residential Medium) to C-2 (Roadway Commercial) on its first reading.