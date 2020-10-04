Colcord remained unbeaten Friday with a 12-7 win against Warner.

Colcord led 6-0 at halftime but fell behind 7-6 in the second half.

The Hornets (5-0, 2-0 District A-8) are back in action Friday at Gore in a battle of unbeaten teams.

Rejoice Christian 52, Kansas 14

Rejoice Christian handed Kansas a big loss Friday in District 2A-8 play.

Kansas (1-2, 0-2) hosts Salina on Friday.

Oaks 60, Wilson-Henryetta 14

Oaks jumped out to a 24-14 lead in the first quarter and exploded for 30 points int he second quarter on its way to its second win.

Oaks (2-2, 1-1 District C-4) is back in action Friday at Graham-Dustin..

Dewar 57, Watts 0

Watts suffered its first loss of the season at Dewar on Friday.

Dewar led 37-0 after the first quarter and scored 20 more points in the second.

Watts (3-1) opens District B-6 play next week at home against Cave Springs.

-- From Staff Reports