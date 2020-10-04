Sign in
Replica edition News Obituaries Sports 2019 Best of Siloam Springs Opinion Business Religion Football play of the week Special Sections Photos Contact Us Email Updates
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Colcord wins again, now 5-0 by Graham Thomas | Today at 4:00 a.m.

Colcord remained unbeaten Friday with a 12-7 win against Warner.

Colcord led 6-0 at halftime but fell behind 7-6 in the second half.

The Hornets (5-0, 2-0 District A-8) are back in action Friday at Gore in a battle of unbeaten teams.

Rejoice Christian 52, Kansas 14

Rejoice Christian handed Kansas a big loss Friday in District 2A-8 play.

Kansas (1-2, 0-2) hosts Salina on Friday.

Oaks 60, Wilson-Henryetta 14

Oaks jumped out to a 24-14 lead in the first quarter and exploded for 30 points int he second quarter on its way to its second win.

Oaks (2-2, 1-1 District C-4) is back in action Friday at Graham-Dustin..

Dewar 57, Watts 0

Watts suffered its first loss of the season at Dewar on Friday.

Dewar led 37-0 after the first quarter and scored 20 more points in the second.

Watts (3-1) opens District B-6 play next week at home against Cave Springs.

-- From Staff Reports

Sponsor Content

Comments

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with our commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. Our commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT