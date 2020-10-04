Springdale Lakeside scored a pair of touchdowns in each half to hand the Siloam Springs ninth-grade football team a 14-3 loss Thursday night at Panther Stadium.

The Golden Eagles hit a 73-yard touchdown pass with 2 minutes, 40 seconds remaining before halftime to take a 6-0 lead.

Siloam Springs was able to manufacture a scoring drive right before half.

Boosted by the running of Jed Derwin and Mason Simmons and two pass interference calls, the Panthers were able to convert a 37-yard field goal by Anthony Sandoval to cut the lead to 6-3 at halftime.

Lakeside added another score in the second half.

The ninth-graders are back in action on Thursday at Springdale Southwest.

Eighth-grade

The eighth-grade Panthers recorded their third shutout of the season Thursday and remained unbeaten with a 20-0 win against Springdale Lakeside.

The Panthers (5-0) jumped out to a 14-0 lead in the first quarter.

Jackson Still threw a 58-yard touchdown pass to Kimber Haggard for a 6-0 lead. Later in the quarter Gio Flores had an eight-yard touchdown run and Still threw to Haggard for the two-point conversion and a 14-0 lead.

Mikey McKinley had an 85-yard interception return for a touchdown in the second quarter, and he would also record an interception in the fourth quarter and recover an onside kick.

Ramon Loyo recovered a fumble for the Panthers defensively.

"I am proud of our team for competing like they did tonight on a night when we were not at our best overall," said head coach Dwain Pippin.

The eighth-graders are back in action on Thursday at Springdale Southwest.

Seventh-grade

The seventh-grade Panthers won their second straight game 18-8 over Springdale Sonora on Thursday.

The Panthers (2-3) rushed for more than 200 yards as a team.

Tristan Anglin had 85 yards and two touchdowns, while Fabian Lara rushed for 68 yards and a score.

Jonathan Hyde had 50 yards rushing and completed one pass to Jaxson Anderson.

Jayden Hooton had two tackles for loss while Mason Edwards had a tackle for loss. Anglin had seven total tackles, including a tackle for loss.

The seventh-grade team is back in action on Thursday at Springdale Tyson.

-- From Staff Reports