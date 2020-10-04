Sign in
Replica edition News Obituaries Sports 2019 Best of Siloam Springs Opinion Business Religion Football play of the week Special Sections Photos Contact Us Email Updates
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Freshmen come up short; seventh- and eighth-grade win Today at 4:00 a.m.

Springdale Lakeside scored a pair of touchdowns in each half to hand the Siloam Springs ninth-grade football team a 14-3 loss Thursday night at Panther Stadium.

The Golden Eagles hit a 73-yard touchdown pass with 2 minutes, 40 seconds remaining before halftime to take a 6-0 lead.

Siloam Springs was able to manufacture a scoring drive right before half.

Boosted by the running of Jed Derwin and Mason Simmons and two pass interference calls, the Panthers were able to convert a 37-yard field goal by Anthony Sandoval to cut the lead to 6-3 at halftime.

Lakeside added another score in the second half.

The ninth-graders are back in action on Thursday at Springdale Southwest.

Eighth-grade

The eighth-grade Panthers recorded their third shutout of the season Thursday and remained unbeaten with a 20-0 win against Springdale Lakeside.

The Panthers (5-0) jumped out to a 14-0 lead in the first quarter.

Jackson Still threw a 58-yard touchdown pass to Kimber Haggard for a 6-0 lead. Later in the quarter Gio Flores had an eight-yard touchdown run and Still threw to Haggard for the two-point conversion and a 14-0 lead.

Mikey McKinley had an 85-yard interception return for a touchdown in the second quarter, and he would also record an interception in the fourth quarter and recover an onside kick.

Ramon Loyo recovered a fumble for the Panthers defensively.

"I am proud of our team for competing like they did tonight on a night when we were not at our best overall," said head coach Dwain Pippin.

The eighth-graders are back in action on Thursday at Springdale Southwest.

Seventh-grade

The seventh-grade Panthers won their second straight game 18-8 over Springdale Sonora on Thursday.

The Panthers (2-3) rushed for more than 200 yards as a team.

Tristan Anglin had 85 yards and two touchdowns, while Fabian Lara rushed for 68 yards and a score.

Jonathan Hyde had 50 yards rushing and completed one pass to Jaxson Anderson.

Jayden Hooton had two tackles for loss while Mason Edwards had a tackle for loss. Anglin had seven total tackles, including a tackle for loss.

The seventh-grade team is back in action on Thursday at Springdale Tyson.

-- From Staff Reports

Sponsor Content

Comments

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with our commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. Our commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT