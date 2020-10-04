A Gentry man was arrested in connection with kidnapping and battery in the third degree on Sept. 21 by the Siloam Springs Police Department.

Chad Steven Delano, 32, is accused of kidnapping another man from the victim's friend's residence on Sept. 13 and allegedly battering the individual, according to the affidavit of probable cause.

On the night of Sept. 13, the victim and other witnesses told police they were at a friend's residence when there was a knock at the door, the affidavit states. One of the residents answered the door and found two men who wanted to speak to the victim outside, the affidavit states. The victim told police he recognized Delano but not the other man, the affidavit states.

The victim said Delano told him he had lost something and needed the victim to come with Delano to an unknown address on Old Highway 68, the affidavit states. When the victim refused, he said Delano accused him of stealing money from the unknown address on Old Highway 68, the affidavit states.

At this point, the victim told police that Delano and the unknown male began allegedly hitting and kicking him then placed him into the back of a Ford Explorer, the affidavit states. When the unknown male went around to the other side to secure the victim, the victim said he kicked the door open and ran, the affidavit states.

The victim told police he was able to hide in the field north of East Sherwood in the tall grass, the affidavit states. While watching the two men allegedly circle the neighborhood looking for him, the victim called the police, the affidavit states.

The victim said he believes Delano and the other man left the area when they heard police sirens, the affidavit states. When asked by the police, which direction the two alleged kidnappers drove when leaving, the victim told police he thought they left driving northbound on Country Club Road, the affidavit states.

As of Friday morning, Delano was being held at the Benton County Detention Facility on charges of kidnapping and battery in the third degree with a bond of $10,000, according to the Benton County Sheriff's Office website.

Police are still trying to identify the unknown male allegedly involved in the kidnapping, according to Captain Derek Spicer. During the altercation, Delano allegedly referred to this individual as "Matt," the affidavit states.

If anyone has any information on this individual please contact the Siloam Springs Police Department at 479-524-4118 or by email at [email protected]