The Siloam Springs girls doubles team of Eve Slater and Olha Los were defeated Tuesday in the championship round of the 5A-West Conference Tournament.

Defending 5A champions Macie Heide and Sarah Godfrey of Mountain Home defeated Slater and Los, the defending 5A-West champions 6-1, 6-2.

Heide and Godrey eliminated Slater and Los from the state tournament last season and also defeated the SSHS duo in the regular season. If they play again it will be for a state championship on the line.

"What's good is we won't see them until state finals," said head coach Scott Wright. "They're the only 5A team that's beat us the last two years. They're good. They've got a big ole lefty that's good, Macie. The other girl (Godfrey), she's good too. They have played a lot more tournaments, just a little more experience in those big matches. "

Los and Slater defeated Mountain Home's other doubles team 6-1, 6-1 in the semifinals earlier on Tuesday.

In boys singles, Lucas Junkermann lost to Van Buren's Mannav Patel 6-4, 5-7, 7-5 in the semifinals.

Junkermann rallied from a 5-0 deficit, including triple match point, in the second set to stay alive.

"It was unbelievable," Wright said. "Win or lose he played great tennis. He grinded it out."

Junkermann defeated Van Buren's Parker Seewald in the third place game 8-6.

The doubles team of Slater and Los and Junkermann now advance to the Class 5A State Tournament in Hot Springs on Oct. 12-13.