The Siloam Springs seventh- and eighth-grade cross country teams participated in the Rogers Elmwood Raider Invitational on Tuesday in Rogers.

Boys

The Siloam Springs boys finished fourth overall. Rogers Elmwood won the meet with 34 points, followed by Bentonville Grimsley 67, Bentonville Lincoln 81, Siloam Springs 84, Rogers Kirksey 100 and Rogers Oakdale 158.

Chance Cunningham was the Panthers' top finisher in 11th place with a time of 12 minutes, 11.83 seconds, while Sterling Maples finished 14th at 12:14.33 and Tommy Seitz 15th at 12:15.21.

Jacob Seauve placed 19th at 12:31.98 with Jack O'Brien in 25th at 12:51.75, Korbin Rogers 29th at 12:53.78, Boone Eldridge 32nd at 13:04.93, Parker Malonson 35th at 13:10.41 and Sebastian Romero 37th at 13:15.04.

Max Lane ran a time of 13:34.24, while Bennett Naustvik ran a 13:42.12, Decan Maples 13:49.51, Corbett Stephenson 14:04.23, Zane Pickering 14:15.50, Blake Kuykendall 14:22.03, Morgan Lloyd 16:17.34 and Corban Timboe 17:20.67.

Girls

The Siloam Springs girls finished fourth overall as well. Bentonville Lincoln won the meet with 39 points, followed by Rogers Elmwood 54, Bentonville Grimsley 69, Siloam Springs 96, Rogers Kirksey 104, Springdale Tyson 160 and Rogers Oakdale 208.

Vanessa Frias finished second overall with a time of 12:36.85, while Addison Harris was 17th at 14:19.68.

McKinley Boyd placed 23rd at 14:39.18, followed by Hannah Bergthold in 26th at 14:48.77, Bailey Church 28th at 15:00.93, Avery Speed 29th at 15:01.36, Annika Timboe 30th 15:03.25 and Caroline Dewey 31st at 15:04.90.

Isabella Sampson placed 41st at 15:23.33, with Brooklyn Hardcastle in 45th at 15:32.38, Ava Jones 53rd at 15:53.17 and Hailey Fox 59th at 16:11.20.

Naomi Seauve ran a 17:05.11, Malia Lykins 17:08.79, Danielle Weilnau 17:40.19, Abby Herndon 17:40.39, Kathryne Hilburn 18:12.84, Sophia Atkins 19:08.75 and Katelyn Cottrell 20:39.91.

-- From Staff Reports