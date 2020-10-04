Bud Sullins/Special to Siloam Sunday Siloam Springs junior Emma Norberg hits over the Mountain Home block during Thursday's match inside Panther Activity Center. Mountain Home won the match 3-1.

In all sports, but volleyball especially, momentum is a precious thing.

Mountain Home outlasted Siloam Springs to take a 30-28 victory in the third set to break a 1-1 tie. The Lady Bombers then finished off the Lady Panthers with a 25-16 win in game four to take a 3-1 (25-15, 13-25, 30-28, 25-16) victory in a 5A-West Conference match Thursday inside Panther Activity Center.

"Volleyball's a game of errors and momentum," said Mountain Home coach Jill Daves. "You've got to limit your errors and keep the momentum. Us winning that third set gave us the momentum to push through."

The loss snapped a two-game winning streak for Siloam Springs (2-11, 2-6 5A-West). Head coach Joellen Wright said the Lady Panthers gave a strong effort against a bigger Mountain Home team that swept the Lady Panthers 3-0 (25-13, 25-11, 25-22) in Mountain Home on Sept. 8.

"Those are some of the things that we've been seeing in practice that we haven't demonstrated in a game consistently yet until tonight and at Van Buren," Wright said. "It was kind of like they flipped a switch. ... I was proud of how they came out aggressive. Just thinking about the way they started, I thought hitting-wise and choices-wise and serving-wise, they stuck to the game plan and the serving and that helps. Defensively, that was a pretty doggone good game against some pretty tough hitters. They killed us on tips at their place with our same back row kids, but tonight it didn't feel like tips were an issue with our seniors."

After Mountain Home won the first set 25-15, Siloam Springs stormed back in the second set to take a 25-13 win and even up the match.

Senior Makenna Thomas had five kills and three aces in the second set, while senior Clara Butler had five kills.

All the Lady Panthers got involved in a highly contested third set as Thomas, Butler, Cailee Johnson and Emma Norberg all contributed kills.

The Lady Bombers (10-3, 6-2) had match point five times but each time Siloam Springs tied the game back up.

Tied at 28, a serve out of bounds gave the Lady Bombers another match point and a hitting error gave Mountain Home the 30-28 victory.

"That was a really fun game," Daves said. "A fun game to coach and a fun game to watch -- just proud of them."

Mountain Home rushed out to a big lead in the fourth set. Siloam Springs pulled within 19-16 with a Butler kill, but the Lady Bombers scored the final six points to take the win, including two line-drive aces from Kylee Sabella.

Mountain Home's 6-foot-4 senior middle Reanna Dodge had 10 kills, while Kendall Carter had 10 kills and 26 digs. Sabella had nine kills and 14 digs. Kiah Beard had 30 assists, while Riley Schmitz had 33 digs and Riley Straka 10 digs.

Thomas led Siloam Springs with 13 kills, 19 assists and four aces, while Butler had 11 kills.

Norberg finished with eight kills and two solo blocks, while Anna Wleklinski had 10 assists and two aces.

Hanna Fullerton led the Lady Panthers defensively with 25 digs and two aces, while Micah Curry had 16 digs, two kills and an ace and Maggie Torres 15 digs, one kill and one ace.

"Great match, it was so fun," Daves said. "I think (Wright) had seven kids out last time. She's an amazing coach. She always has been. She's doing a great job. They are starting to play. We were worried. They had us worried there for a little bit.

Siloam Springs 3, Vilonia 0

The Lady Panthers picked up their second conference win on Tuesday with a 3-0 sweep (25-14, 25-21, 25-21) of Vilonia at Panther Activity Center.

Trailing 14-12 in the first set, Siloam Springs went on a 13-0 run to close the match.

The Lady Panthers got three kills from Emma Norberg in the run, while Clara Butler and Cailee Johnson had kills. Makenna Thomas had an ace and served 12 consecutive times in the run.

Siloam Springs used another run -- an 8-0 surge -- to take control in the second set, building a 22-14 lead.

"We served aggressively and the girls are smart," coach Joellen Wright said. "They see things on the court that we've been preaching and just stayed aggressive. That was something we talked about last week. You can control your behavior and your attitude and your effort, and you can control your aggressiveness dadgummit, especially on the serve. That's one thing you have control over. So I was proud of how they came out aggressive. It was good to see them get on a run like that."

The Lady Panthers took another big lead in the third set, but had to call timeout when Vilonia tied the match 20-20.

With the score, 21-21, Siloam Springs won the last four points to take the win. Jaedyn Soucie had a kill and Anna Wleklinski had two aces.

Thomas led Siloam Springs with 11 kills, 14 assists, eight digs and three aces. Butler had six kills and two aces, while Norberg had five kills one solo block and one block assist. Faith Ellis had three kills and a block assist, while Johnson had three kills and Soucie two kills.

Hanna Fullerton led Siloam Springs defensively with 23 digs and two aces, while Micah Curry had nine digs and two aces. Wleklinski had seven digs and nine assists.

