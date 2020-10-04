The Siloam Springs ninth-grade volleyball team dropped a pair of matches this past week.

On Tuesday, the freshmen lost at Fayetteville White 25-12, 25-6.

On Thursday, the ninth-graders were defeated at Springdale Central 25-14, 25-11.

The seventh- and eighth-grade teams were also in action.

On Monday, the seventh-grade A team won 2-0 (25-21, 25-10) at Springdale J.O. Kelly, while the B team won 25-19, 25-13.

The eighth-grade A team lost to Springdale George 2-1 (24-26, 25-11, 15-13), while the B team won a 15-11 set.

On Tuesday, the seventh-grade A team lost 2-1 (9-25, 25-14, 15-11) to Rogers Kirksey.

The eighth-grade A team lost 2-0 (25-21, 25-16) to Kirksey, while the B team lost 25-22, 25-12.

