Both the Siloam Springs School District and John Brown University reported a handful of active cases of covid-19 last week.

John Brown University had one active positive student case and zero active employee cases on Friday, according to Julie Gumm. Eleven students and four employees were identified as possible close contacts and were quarantining off campus. An additional employee was quarantining while waiting for test results, she said.

There were two active positive cases among Siloam Springs School District students and three among staff members, the school district website reported Friday. A total of 44 students and nine staff were in quarantine after being identified as probable close contacts of the active cases. In total, the district has reported 31 cases since school began on Aug. 24.

The numbers remained steady when compared to last week when JBU reported one positive employee case and the school district reported six student cases.

Twenty-two new infections, or nine per 10,000 residents, were reported in the geographic area of the Siloam Springs School District and the community of Siloam Springs in the past two weeks, according to the Arkansas Center for Health Improvement website, achi.net.

The school district website is updated daily and the number of active cases can be found at siloamschools.com under the covid-19 tab.

The JBU website is updated each Friday and statistics can be found at jbu.edu/health-services/coronavirus.