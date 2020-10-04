For the second month in a row, Siloam Springs sales tax receipts were up more than 20 percent compared to the same month the previous year.

The city received $837,458 in sales tax receipts in August 2020, up $143,553 or 20.69 percent from August 2019, according to the September issue of "City & Town" magazine. The receipts represent taxes collected from sales that occurred in June.

Sales tax receipts for July, representing sales made in May, were up 20.56 percent, or $135,571, when compared to July 2019, according to the August issue of the magazine.

In contrast, sales tax receipts only saw a 5.05 percent increase in August 2019 and a 0.12 percent increase in July 2019, when compared with 2018 numbers for the same months.

Sales tax receipts show the flow of money and the freedom with which people are willing to spend it, Arthur Hulbert, president and CEO of the Siloam Springs Chamber of Commerce said in August. While most people are surprised to see Siloam Springs' sales tax receipts up during the pandemic, it is good news for the local government and the community, he said.

Siloam Springs county sales tax receipts were also up 6.71 percent in August, or $22,270, to $354,873.

Siloam Springs sales tax receipts come from its 2 percent sales tax. The total sales tax rate in Siloam Springs is 9.5 percent.

City sales tax receipts are used for utility infrastructure, repayment of wastewater treatment plant bonds, the city's general fund, public safety and the street department.

A share of county sales tax receipts pays on two water utility infrastructure bonds.

Other cities in Northwest Arkansas that saw an increase in August sales tax receipts included:

• Bella Vista, up 26.5 percent to $253,097

• Eureka Springs, up 4.27 percent to $265,835

• Fayetteville, up 7.5 percent to $4.09 million

• Gentry, up 8.27 percent to $129,922

• Lincoln, up 11.29 percent to $53,023

• Prairie Grove, up 36.74 percent to $182,892

• Rogers, up 1.21 percent to $3.65 million

• Springdale, up 16.51 percent to $3.09 million.

Cities that saw a decrease included:

• Bentonville, down 10.49 percent to $2.75 million

• Gravette, down 25.8 percent to $100,520.