Graham Thomas/Siloam Sunday Siloam Springs senior golfers, from left, Max Perkins, Breck Soderquist and Chris Svebek, along with juniors Brayden Fain and Miles Perkins, not pictured, will play Monday in the Class 5A State Boys Golf Tournament at Big Creek Golf & Country Club in Mountain Home.

Siloam Springs senior boys golfers Max Perkins, Breck Soderquist and Chris Svebek have waited a long time to play in the state golf tournament.

The senior trio -- along with juniors Brayden Fain and Miles Perkins -- will get their shot at it Monday when the Class 5A State Boys Golf Tournament is played at Big Creek Golf & Country Club in Mountain Home.

It'll be the first time any of the Panthers' five players have played in the state tournament. Siloam Springs earned a team berth by finishing runner-up in the 5A-West Conference Tournament at Cypress Creek Golf Course in Cabot on Sept. 21.

Siloam Springs missed the state tournament as a team in 2019 with only then junior Ethan Owens qualifying as an individual. It was the first time the Panthers missed state tournament since 2010.

"With the boys last year we went in thinking we had a good chance," said golf coach Michael Robertson. "We were playing pretty well. I think we had some guys that were disappointed in how we played in the conference tournament last year and came back really hungry. ... They've really been working toward this moment their senior year."

Going into the 2020 season, there was much uncertainty as to which Panthers would emerge to fill the varsity spots.

With six seniors total -- including seniors Owens, Owen Thomas and Nick Gray -- and several talented underclassmen, it was the most competitive season the Panthers have had in some time, according to Robertson. In the end it was the three seniors and two underclassmen that performed the best.

"This group of seniors as a whole has been really competitive," Robertson said. "I have to really praise all six of them for putting the team ahead of individual. It's been really competitive and they've known that and they've cheered for each other. ... It's just a great group of guys. They truly are buddies and friends. They really are cheering for each other."

Each of the three seniors playing in the state tournament have had different paths to get where they are.

Svebek is a strong player who has added a lot of length to his game this season, Robertson said.

"A lot of pure strength and club speed -- he's hitting it really far," Robertson said. "That's added a lot of distance to his game, but the biggest thing is I think he's really improved around the green. I think he's improved his course management.

Robertson said Svebek knows how to navigate a course and when to use a certain club.

"Chris is a smart kid and I think he's learned a lot in the last year or two," Robertson said.

Svebek said he just tries to hit the ball long and straight.

"Really just trying to be in the fairway," Svebek said. "At Mountain Home and Cypress Creek, where we played conference at, if you were out of the fairway, the likeliness of parring or birdying a hole was going down because the rough was really thick."

Svebek was also proud of his teammates for battling through tough playing conditions and still shooting well at the conference tournament.

"It was pouring down rain probably nine of the 18 holes and drizzling the rest," Svebek said. "Clubs were wet. Everything was wet. It was difficult and we were able to get it together."

Soderquist has seen growth in his game and physical growth as well.

The 6-foot-5 senior has grown more than five inches since he started as a freshman and has had to adapt to a new set of clubs on several occasions.

"I went through a lot of clubs for sure, because they just kept getting too short for me," Soderquist said. "Three different sets of irons my high school career. I just kept getting taller and the clubs kept getting shorter."

Soderquist, who was an alternate for the 2018 state tournament team, has shown flashes all throughout his career, Robertson said. The hope this year was he would be consistent with his play.

"There's been numerous occasions over the last three years where Breck has been our best player," Robertson said. "You know he's had flashes where he has played at a really high level. I think the thing that's really exciting about Breck is the last couple of rounds have been some of his best play this year. He was playing really good early in the year, right before the season started. He's playing at that level right now. He's been putting in a lot of time. He's spent a lot of time at Pinnacle trying to work on his short game and putting. Last week (at the 5A girls tournament) the greens were really fast in Mountain Home, so I hope some of his preparation will have some good success at Mountain Home."

Max Perkins saw his game improve this season after bringing his driver back into the mix. He said the last three years he's been using his three-wood off the tee instead of his driver.

"I didn't have any confidence with it," Perkins said.

Perkins said he's practiced a lot with his driver, which has helped his game.

"It's common for golfers to change clubs a lot when they're struggling," Robertson said. "There's a tendency to think it's in the club. Golf is 95 percent mental really. If you convince yourself you can't hit a club you might as well bag it. That was the deal with Max. He had convinced himself he couldn't hit the driver, so he was always playing behind a little bit."

Perkins has been steady for the Panthers this season.

"He's got a really good temperament for golf," Robertson said. "He's laid back, doesn't get too high or too low, really good mental approach. At times he's played extremely well this year."

Perkins is also looking forward to playing in the state tournament with his little brother Miles, a junior.

"It means a lot because he's really improved since his freshman and sophomore year," Max Perkins said. "He's just getting a lot better. Not a lot of people get to play with their brother in sports. It's a good experience."

Miles Perkins has had a fine season for the Panthers, his coach said.

"He's really come out strong this year," Robertson said. "He's probably been from start to finish our most consistent guy. I expect him to go out there and play really well."

Fain, another junior, had a strong summer and put in a lot of time on the course.

"He's probably worked as hard as any kid we had this year and any kid we've ever had," Robertson said of Fain. "He worked at the golf course this summer. For a kid that hasn't played a lot of golf, he has a really good understanding for the game. He's come a long way."