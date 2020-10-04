Simmons Foods Inc. announced the sale of its propane business to MFA Oil Company on Sept. 1, according to a press release from Julie Maus, director of communications.

Simmons Energy Solutions is a small propane supply company with locations in Decatur and Jay, Okla., the release states. Terms of the sale are not being disclosed, the release states.

MFA Oil is a farmer-owned cooperative headquartered in Columbia, Mo., the release states. The oil cooperative has a reputation for providing quality fuels, propane and other petroleum products to customers since 1929, the release states.

"As a food company, we have determined that propane operations are outside of our core business," said Simmons Chief Operating Officer David Jackson. "We are confident that we leave our customers in good hands with MFA Oil and we will work together to ensure a seamless transition process."

The poultry company believes MFA's business approach and culture is a good fit for Simmons Energy Solutions' valued customers, Jackson said.

MFA Oil plans to extend job offers to the majority of team members currently working in the propane division, Jackson said. Simmons' human resource department will assist all affected team members with the transition, Jackson said.