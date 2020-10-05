Stickers for early voters sit in a container Friday during early voting in the primary election at the Benton County clerk's office in Bentonville. Go to nwaonline.com/200222Daily/ for today's photo gallery. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Ben Goff)

BENTONVILLE -- All Benton County Clerk's offices will stay open until 7:30 p.m. today to assist residents who want to register to vote in the Nov. 3 election.

Today is the final day to register to vote in the election.

The offices are at 2111 W. Walnut St. in Rogers, 707 S. Lincoln St. in Siloam Springs and 215 E. Central Ave. in Bentonville.

The Washington County Clerk's Office will be open until 4:30 p.m. today at the County Courthouse, 280 N. College Ave. in Fayetteville.

Early voting begins. Oct. 19.

The final day to request an absentee ballot be mailed is Oct 27 and Nov. 2 is the final day to request an absentee ballot in person.

The final day to transfer registration within the state of Arkansas is Oct. 30.