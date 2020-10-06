Sign in
Replica edition News Obituaries Sports 2019 Best of Siloam Springs Opinion Business Religion Football play of the week Special Sections Photos Contact Us Email Updates
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Colcord celebrates homecoming by Graham Thomas | Today at 4:00 a.m.
story.lead_photo.caption Photo submitted by Traci Odle Colcord (Okla.) High School held its football homecoming this past Friday. Pictured are members of the homecoming court, from left, Franklin Thompson, Miranda Cook, Kyle King, Dylan Davis, Queen Desiree Matthews, King/Football Captain Hayden Duncan, Trenton Lynch, Olivia Hopper, Zachary Duncan, Paton Potter, AJ Nichols, Jade Potter and Michael McCain. In Front: Flower Girl Audrey Denny and Ring Bearer Wesley Somerville.

Photo submitted by Traci Odle Colcord (Okla.) High School held its football homecoming this past Friday. Pictured are members of the homecoming court, from left, Franklin Thompson, Miranda Cook, Kyle King, Dylan Davis, Queen Desiree Matthews, King/Football Captain Hayden Duncan, Trenton Lynch, Olivia Hopper, Zachary Duncan, Paton Potter, A.J. Nichols, Jade Potter and Michael McCain. In Front: Flower Girl Audrey Denny and Ring Bearer Wesley Somerville.

Photo submitted by Traci Odle Colcord (Okla.) High School held its football homecoming this past Friday. Pictured are members of the homecoming court, from left, Franklin Thompson, Miranda Cook, Kyle King, Dylan Davis, Queen Desiree Matthews, King/Football Captain Hayden Duncan, Trenton Lynch, Olivia Hopper, Zachary Duncan, Paton Potter, A.J. Nichols, Jade Potter and Michael McCain. In Front: Flower Girl Audrey Denny and Ring Bearer Wesley Somerville.

Photo submitted by Traci Odle Colcord (Okla.) High School held its football homecoming this past Friday. Pictured are members of the homecoming court, from left, Franklin Thompson, Miranda Cook, Kyle King, Dylan Davis, Queen Desiree Matthews, King/Football Captain Hayden Duncan, Trenton Lynch, Olivia Hopper, Zachary Duncan, Paton Potter, A.J. Nichols, Jade Potter and Michael McCain. In Front: Flower Girl Audrey Denny and Ring Bearer Wesley Somerville.

Photo submitted by Traci Odle Colcord quarterback Stone Mayberry runs behind his offensive line during last week's homecoming game against Warner. Colcord won the game 12-7.

Photo submitted by Traci Odle Colcord quarterback Stone Mayberry runs behind his offensive line during last week's homecoming game against Warner. Colcord won the game 12-7.

Photo submitted by Traci Odle Colcord quarterback Stone Mayberry runs behind his offensive line during last week's homecoming game against Warner. Colcord won the game 12-7.

photo
Photo submitted by Traci Odle Colcord quarterback Stone Mayberry runs behind his offensive line during last week's homecoming game against Warner. Colcord won the game 12-7.

Sponsor Content

Comments

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with our commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. Our commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT