Photo submitted by Traci Odle Colcord (Okla.) High School held its football homecoming this past Friday. Pictured are members of the homecoming court, from left, Franklin Thompson, Miranda Cook, Kyle King, Dylan Davis, Queen Desiree Matthews, King/Football Captain Hayden Duncan, Trenton Lynch, Olivia Hopper, Zachary Duncan, Paton Potter, AJ Nichols, Jade Potter and Michael McCain. In Front: Flower Girl Audrey Denny and Ring Bearer Wesley Somerville.

Photo submitted by Traci Odle Colcord quarterback Stone Mayberry runs behind his offensive line during last week's homecoming game against Warner. Colcord won the game 12-7.

