BENTON COUNTY -- 4-H is a fun, hands-on learning experience, conducted by the University of Arkansas Extension Service, for youth between the ages of 9 and 19 years of age. 4-H Cloverbuds is a special program for youth ages 5-8. Parent volunteers work in partnership with Extension staff to provide the informal educational program which is available to all youth in all communities.

The 4-H program is free to participants. There is no enrollment or membership fee and no uniforms are required. However, there may be a minimal cost for some activities. Interested youth may call the County Extension Office, 479-271-1060, to find a club in their area, fill out a contact request form at http://bit.ly/BentonCounty4H or check out opportunities to start a new club in their community.

The four H's are explained in the 4-H Pledge which reads: "I pledge my HEAD to clearer thinking, my HEART to greater loyalty, my HANDS to larger service, my HEALTH to better living For my club, my community, my country and my world."

4-H clubs meet throughout Benton County, most once a month. Young people like 4-H because it gives them a chance to learn new things, develop new skills and experience new situations. They are able to travel to new places, make new friends and, most of all, have lots of fun!

The entire family can have fun together. All family members can take an interest in 4-H projects and activities, giving encouragement to the 4-H member. Families can gain more from 4-H by attending meetings regularly and getting involved in 4-H activities. Clubs encourage the entire family to be a part of the social events, community service projects, trips and activities. Family members can help the member by showing them the value of learning, helping carry out their duties in the club and encouraging them to follow through on their responsibilities. Family ties are strengthened by taking an interest in each member's activities, working together, spending time together and learning together.

4-H members experience hands-on learning through special projects chosen by each one. Currently, there are more than 80 projects from which to choose. Projects include science and technology, environmental stewardship, citizenship, arts and humanities, foods and nutrition, leadership, photography, animal science, public speaking and more.

For more information, interested youth may contact either of the Benton County 4-H Extension agents, Jessica Street at [email protected] or Janice Shofner at [email protected]