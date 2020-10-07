There's a new owner of the boys 5K record at Siloam Springs High School.

Senior cross country runner Michael Capehart ran a time of 16 minutes, 16.91 seconds this past weekend at the Chile Pepper Festival in Fayetteville to rewrite the history books for the Panthers.

Capehart's time -- which is also a personal record -- breaks the mark of 16:32.9 set by Elliott Pearson in 2015.

"Michael Capehart set a new school record as predicted," said Siloam Springs cross country coach Sharon Jones. "I texted Elliott, who held the record, to let him know. He was excited for him and said, 'If anyone was going to do it, it needed to be Michael. I'm super excited about it.'"

Capehart's previous PR was 16:35.25 at Elkins earlier this season. He finished eighth overall in the modified Chile Pepper race and the Panthers took seventh out of eight teams participating in the Class 5A/6A division.

"Our boys performed well," Jones said. "Everyone either set a new personal record or came very close."

Bentonville took first place with 56 points, edging out Fayetteville, which was second at 57, followed by Bentonville West 69, Springdale Har-Ber 69, Rogers 127,

Rogers Heritage 165, Siloam Springs 175 and Springdale High 232.

Normally a race that has more than 5,000 runners in junior high, high school, college and open public races, the Chile Pepper consisted of only high school runners this season because of the covid-19 pandemic. About 80 runners participated in each race. There were no out of state teams and no spectators.

"The course was wide open with only about 80 runners in each race," Jones said. "The Chile Pepper definitely looked different this year."

Siloam Springs was the only 5A school competing in the large school division.

"That made for some fast paces," Jones said. "Most of our runners rose to the occasion in true Pepper form."

Wilson Cunningham placed 34th with a personal record at 17:23.02, while Blake Morrison was 40th with a PR at 17:34.83.

"Wilson was having some strange foot pain during the race and still set a new PR," Jones said. "Blake is back from a poor performance at Berryville due to an old injury and set a new PR"

Jason Flores placed 54th at 18:02.99, while Jordyn Baskin was 66th with a PR at 18:51.88 and Riley Harrison 70th at 19:17.41 for another personal record to complete the Panthers' top seven scores.

"Jason is really coming into form with a PR by 42 seconds! Great confidence booster there," Jones said. "Jordyn rested Monday and Tuesday this (past) week. He ran most of the race with one shoe on at Berryville. He came back as strong as ever this week, PRing by one second. Riley continues to struggle with his asthma but is still performing well. He just fights through it."

Caleb Rodgers ran a PR time of 19:59.49, while Ben Humphries finished in 20:00.56 and Nathan Thurstenson a PR at 20:44.87.

"We moved some guys up this week to run in the Pepper," Jones said. "Caleb and Nathan represented well. Both also set new PRs."

Girls

The Siloam Springs girls finished sixth overall at the Chile Pepper.

Bentonville won the meet with 30 points, followed by Fayetteville 55, Rogers 64, Springdale Har-Ber 105, Bentonville West 132, Siloam Springs 186, Springdale 199 and Rogers Heritage 218.

"Our girls ran well," Jones said.

Quincy Efurd was the Lady Panthers' top runner with a time of 20:21.43 in 19th place.

"Quincy came in less than one second away from her PR," Jones said. "She gave it everything, too. She had nothing left in the tank at the end. It's hard, too, when you can see the clock ticking away as you approach the finish line and you can't get there any faster."

Shayla Conley finished 46th with a time of 22:21.49, Emily Brown 49th at 22:40.26 and Jacilyn Weilnau 50th at 22:48.13.

Macie Herrel finished 57th at 23:09.43, with Kendra Reimer 72nd at 25:20.15 and Brooke Ross 73rd at 25:24.15 to complete the Lady Panthers' top seven scores.

Anna Floyd ran a mark of 26:33.77, while Rachel Rine finished in 27:08.98 and Jordan Rush 29:25.56.

"Our girls have been making steady improvements," Jones said. "Shayla, Emily, Macie, and Jackie make a pretty good pack coming in well behind Quincy. Kendra and Brooke are doing well pacing together. Anna was the most improved. She seems to have a fire and determination in her running."

Up next

The Panthers and Lady Panthers will head to Greenwood on Thursday. Jones said the cross country teams will be missing several runners due to covid-19 tracing.