Photo submitted Members of the Siloam Springs junior high boys cross country team recently volunteered at the Potter's House.

The Siloam Springs cross country program recently volunteered at the Potter's House.

Because of covid-19 limitations, the program was unable to volunteer at the Will Golf 4 Kids tournament in Bella Vista, but the program still wanted to give back to the community, said high school head coach Sharon Jones.

The varsity girls, varsity boys, junior high girls and junior high boys each served on a separate Wednesday to avoid large numbers.

"It turned out to be a great experience and hopefully a good help to the Potter's House," Jones said.

Photo submitted Members of the Siloam Springs junior high girls cross country team recently volunteered at the Potter's House.

Photo submitted Members of the Siloam Springs boys varsity cross country team recently volunteered at the Potter's House.