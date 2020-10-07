Marc Hayot/Siloam Sunday Director Lesa Rissler (left), and Judy Toler discuss an upcoming goal while City Administrator Phillip Patterson discusses the rules of the goal setting meeting with the other city directors and John Turner.

Editors note: This is the final edition of a series of articles about the goals that city board members decided to pursue during a May 14 workshop at the Siloam Springs Public Library with City Administrator Phillip Patterson and Mayor John Mark Turner.

The board informally chose 12 out of 58 proposed goals to focus on over the next two years in May and formally approved the 2021-2022 goals in July.

During the July 7 city board meeting, the directors added a 13th goal to the list. This article focuses on that last goal.

City board members decided during their July 7 meeting to add the extra goal of establishing a utility board to the original list of 12 goals they worked on during the May 14 meeting.

The utility board goal was moved from the list of parking lot goals to the formally adopted goals, while the goal of selling property in Oklahoma was removed from the parking lot list altogether.

Parking lot goals are potential goals that receive three or less informal votes during the goal setting meeting, according to City Administrator Phillip Patterson. Those goals are placed into what is called a parking lot for staff to address as time allows, Patterson said.

Director Bob Coleman made a motion to approve the 2021-2022 goals. Director Brad Burns seconded the motion and the board voted unanimously to approve the goals with the addition of the third parking lot goal concerning the investigation of the positives and negatives of having a utility board, plus removing the first parking lot goal of looking to sell land in Oklahoma owned by the city.

A utility board consists of a board of trustees to operate a city utilities or a combined utility system, according to lawinsider.com. Director Reid Carroll said he wanted to see a little more relevance placed on the goal of a utility board.

"I think it's something the community has asked for and (we) can do to better serve," said Carroll.

Director Mindy Hunt seconded the idea, saying in light of the recent discussion with solar panel customers, maybe it would have been a discussion a utility board would have had.

The other change to the parking lot goals involved removing the first goal, which consisted of selling the property in Oklahoma outside of the water intake area and kayak park project site, subject to conservation easements.

Director Marla Sappington said she wanted the city to hold on to the property because the value might go up. Directors Burns, Lesa Rissler and Carol Smiley echoed Sappington's sentiments.

"I believe there is numerical value as that site continues to develop and I'm just really excited to watch Siloam grow," Burns said.

The five goals which remained on the parking lot list are:

• Continue to actively pursue grant opportunities

• Complete a rate study for enterprise funds

• Construct more sidepaths, especially near schools, civic organizations and businesses

• Develop a marketing campaign that touts Siloam Springs as a great place to live, work and play

• Submit nominations for various city awards on a regular basis.