Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader Riders get ready to take off at the start of Dustin's Dream Benefit Ride At 8:30 a.m. on Oct. 3. The benefit ride will help fund the Heart of Love clinic in Guatemala City, Guatemala and other missionary work that Dustin cared about. Registration for the ride was $30 per rider and $15 per passenger. The total number of riders was 60 plus 17 passengers bringing the grand total to 77 participants, according to Foundation Board Secretary Kara Comiskey.