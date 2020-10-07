Janelle Jessen/Herald-Leader Hallee Cummings runs the barrels during the mock rodeo on Friday.

Siloam Springs high school and middle school FFA members got a chance to try rodeo events on Friday evening.

The mock rodeo was designed to introduce the sport to students who don't have an agricultural background and may not have the chance to try the events outside of school, according to Cole Ellis, FFA president, and Halle Cummings, club parliamentarian. Thirty-three students met at the Butler Creek Ranch Arena and saddled up stick horses to try events such as barrel racing, pole bending, goat tying and other games, said FFA advisor Kendra Woodlee.

The mock rodeo was actually planned for last spring, but had to be postponed because of covid-19, Ellis and Cummings said.

Janelle Jessen/Herald-Leader FFA President Cole Ellis (left) coaches a younger student as he prepares to run through the poles.

Janelle Jessen/Herald-Leader Zane Bland runs the poles during the mock rodeo on Friday.

Janelle Jessen/Herald-Leader Colton Washington (left) helps Bo and Oren Woodlee practice roping as FFA advisor Kendra Woodlee looks on.