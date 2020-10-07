Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader Citizens work to pick up trash at Bob Henry Park during Keep Siloam Springs Beautiful on Oct. 3. Keep Siloam Springs Beautiful is an affiliate of Keep Arkansas Beautiful which encourages the end 0f littering, recycling and other programs to help nature. The Siloam Springs event had 38 people come out to pick up litter, according to Recreation Coordinator Ashley Davis. Volunteers met at Twin Springs Park and were broken up into two teams. The first team worked their way east to the National Guard Armory off of Lincoln Street. The second team worked their way west on University Street to the Parks and Recreation building and cutting through Bob Henry Park.

Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader Citizens work to pick up trash at Bob Henry Park during Keep Siloam Springs Beautiful on Oct. 3. Keep Siloam Springs Beautiful is an affiliate of Keep Arkansas Beautiful which encourages the end 0f littering, recycling and other programs to help nature. The Siloam Springs event had 38 people come out to pick up litter, according to Recreation Coordinator Ashley Davis. Volunteers met at Twin Springs Park and were broken up into two teams. The first team worked their way east to the National Guard Armory at the corner of Main and Lincoln Streets. The second team worked their way west on University Street to the Parks and Recreation building and cutting through Bob Henry Park.