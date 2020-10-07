Photo submitted Members of the Kiwanis Club of Siloam Springs participated in the "Keep Siloam Springs Beautiful" event that Siloam Springs Parks and Recreation held on Saturday, Oct. 3 in downtown Siloam Springs. This is part of the Keep Arkansas Beautiful initiative from the state of Arkansas. Members that helped in this great service project were Katie Rennard, Craig Taylor, Jay Williams, Karl Mounger, Lloyd Fagan, Dolores Deuel, and Mike Velo along with guests Delia Haak and Carol Smiley.