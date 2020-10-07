The Siloam Springs volleyball team took a 2-0 lead at Rogers High on Monday night, but the Lady Mounties rallied to win the last three sets for a 3-2 (24-26, 25-27, 25-21, 26-24, 15-11) victory in a nonconference match.

Makenna Thomas led Siloam Springs (2-12) with 15 kills, while Clara Butler had eight kills, Sophia Lange five kills and Emma Norberg three kills.

Thomas finished with 13 assists, while Anna Wleklinski had 17 assists.

Thomas and Hanna Fullerton had three aces apiece, while Butler had two aces. Norberg, Maggie Torres, Micah Curry each had one ace apiece.

Fullerton led defensively with 25 digs, while Torres had 24, Curry 15 and Thomas 12.

Siloam Springs was scheduled to return to 5A-West Conference action on Tuesday at Alma. Results were not available at presstime.

The Lady Panthers host Greenbrier on Thursday at Panther Activity Center.