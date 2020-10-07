The Siloam Springs boys golf team finished tied for sixth Monday in the Class 5A State Boys Golf Tournament held at Big Creek Golf & Athletic Club in Mountain Home.

El Dorado won the state title with a score of 329, followed by Searcy 331, which beat Greenwood in a tie for second place, to earn the runner-up trophy.

Hot Springs Lakeside finished third at 339, followed by Jonesboro 350, Mountain Home and Siloam Springs tied at 365, Sylvan Hills 385, Marion 390, Maumelle 393, Little Rock Christian 408 and White Hall 410.

"I want to start by saying how proud I am of our kids for a great season under tough circumstances," said Siloam Springs golf coach Michael Robertson. "We asked a lot of them since coming back from the spring and they have been amazing; meeting each expectation with a great attitude.

"Obviously we are disappointed we did not play better as a team today. We had high expectations coming into the tournament and then you look at the team score for the state champion and there is a lot of thinking about how we could have hit that number and walked (away) with the hardware. However, as I told the boys, none of that takes away from the great season they had nor changes how proud we are of them for how they represented Siloam Springs over the season."

Simon McPride of Paragould was the individual state champion at 71.

Senior Max Perkins led Siloam Springs with an 81 and finished in a three-way tie for fifth place.

Junior Miles Perkins shot 91 and tied for 31st place. Junior Brayden Fain shot 94 in a tie for 37th place, while senior Chris Svebek shot 97 and senior Breck Soderquist 105.

"Conditions were once again tough to start the morning -- extremely windy," Robertson said. "There was some frustration on the course from other teams, but again I'm proud of our kids for continuing to compete, staying composed, and trying to make improvements along the way.

"Obviously Max played really well today. He hit fairways and greens which is what you have to do. He posted the 5th best round out of 64 competitors and definitely had a chance to be lower. Just a really good round from him. Our team had flashes of solid play, but we were slow out of the gate and never really played well enough to overcome the start."

Siloam Springs loses six seniors in Max Perkins, Svebek, Soderquist, Ethan Owens, Owen Thomas and Nick Gray. But along with Miles Perkins and Fain, they'll return undersclassmen who are ready to make their impact, Robertson said.

"Looking ahead to next season we have big shoes to fill with losing Chris, Max, Breck, Owen, Ethan, and Nick," he said. "We are really going to miss those guys. As fun of a group as we have had. They represented our program the right way and made up a large part of the scoring over the last few years. We return two guys in Brayden and Miles who both took big jumps this season and gained a lot of experience in big events. We have big expectations for them next year. Nick Driscoll and Johnny Graves are both guys who have shown an ability to play at a high level. We need them and some of our other guys who are working hard to make the jump and help fill in those spots."