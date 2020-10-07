Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader The intersection of Highway 412 and East Kenwood Street. East Kenwood Street shut down on Oct. 5 so the city's street division could begin a rebuild on the street. City staff estimate the rebuild should take around six months, according to Director of Public Works Steve Gorszczyk.

Portions of East Kenwood Street closed for construction on Oct. 5 so the street division could begin rebuilding the road.

East Kenwood Street between South Lincoln Street and Highway 412 will remain closed for at least six months, according to Director of Public Works Steve Gorszczyk.

"That's the city's timetable," Gorszczyk said. "This will be a complete rebuild, so six months is a best-estimate (weather depending)."

The East Kenwood Street rebuild is budgeted at $1,213,600, Gorszczyk said. City staff said this project would be the big project for 2020, according to the 2018 Siloam Springs Street/Sidewalk Maintenance and Repair Master Plan.

Improvements to East Kenwood Street would be similar to the Lake Francis Drive construction project with pavement removal; sub-grade rebuild and pavement replacement, the master plan states. The bridge on Kenwood Street near Highway 412 was replaced in 2017 so it will not require attention, acording to the master plan.

The city outlined the steps of the rebuild in a Facebook post on Sept. 30. Steps for the project include replacing and relocating the waterline before concrete is removed, the post states. This is followed by removing the concrete and base of the road then adding the sub-base to the road, the post states.

After ensuring the sub-base does not have any soft spots; the road is curbed and guttered; followed by adding a binder layer and then the asphalt to the road, the post states.

The last thing that is done is getting the area behind the curb and guttering back-filled and seeded, the post states.