Nathan Reed recently announced he has accepted a position as president of the Tahlequah, Okla., Chamber of Commerce and will be leaving the Siloam Springs Chamber of Commerce.

Reed has served as director of economic development for the local chamber since February 2017 and as vice president since July 2018, he said. Tuesday was his last day in Siloam Springs and he begins work in Tahlequah on Wednesday, he said.

Reed called the transition "bittersweet." He attended college at Northeastern State University in Tahlequah and said the town of around 16,000 people is the only place other than Siloam Springs that he has called home.

"I think everybody knows I am sad to be leaving Siloam Springs but I am excited for a new opportunity and a new chapter in life," Reed said.

During his tenure at the Siloam Springs Chamber, Reed helped to develop the maker space and saw the project come to fruition a few weeks ago. He was also instrumental in helping establish the partnership between the Siloam Springs High School's Career and Technical Education program and local industries, helping organize career fairs and reverse career fairs for students.

"I'm very appreciative for his hard work and dedication to the people of Northwest Arkansas and the chamber of commerce over the last three-and-a-half years, and I sincerely wish the best for him and I know he will be very successful," said Arthur Hulbert, president and CEO of the Siloam Springs Chamber of Commerce. "He will be greatly missed."

Siloam Springs Chamber of Commerce will be accepting applications to replace Reed, Hulbert said.