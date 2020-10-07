50 Years Ago

From the Herald-Democrat in 1970

The Siloam Springs Jaycees announced that Mr. Marcel L. Van Poucke Jr. had been selected for inclusion in the 1970 edition of Outstanding Young Men of America. Nominated earlier in the year by the Jaycee chapter, this man was chosen for the publication on the basis of his achievements.

Doug Blankenship, past U.S. Jaycee president (1962-63) who was serving as Chairman of the Board of Advisory Editors, said that the men selected "have distinguished themselves in one or more fields of endeavor to the point of being outstanding."

Each year over 5,000 young men are nominated for the awards publication by Jaycee chapters, civic organizations, college alumni associations and military commandants. Criteria for selection includes a man's service to others, professional excellence, business advancements, charitable activities and civic and professional recognition.

President Richard M. Nixon said of the awards volume, "Outstanding Young Men of America" presents a most fitting testimonial, not only to the success of many of our young people, but also to their awareness of the debt which they owe our society."

25 Years Ago

From the Herald-Leader in 1995

As Hurricane Opal gathered speed and strength over the warm waters of the Gulf of Mexico, Allen Canning contacted Feed The Children to set the wheels in motion to respond to the wrath left behind by the storm after it made landfall.

A Feed The Children semi-tractor-trailer arrived at Allen Canning's Kenwood warehouse to pick up the first of four truck-loads of canned vegetables being donated to Feed The Children.

The canned goods were to be used to help Feed The Children respond to Hurricane Opal and to feed hungry children and families throughout the United States. "Although Allen Canning works with Feed The Children throughout the year to help those who need it, the company wanted to respond swiftly to Hurricane Opal's fury on the Gulf Coast," said Darrell Dechaine, spokesperson for Allen Canning.

Allen Canning was one of the first corporate donors to step forward to help those affected by Hurricane Opal.

"Allen Canning has always been there to help in emergencies, as well as in the on-going battle against childhood hunger," said Larry Jones, president of Feed The Children. "Immediately following the Oklahoma City bombing, Allen Canning joined Feed The Children in efforts to feed rescue workers and people who were displaced from their homes by the blast."

10 Years Ago

From the Herald-Leader in 2010

Before the stands fill with spectators and players take the gridiron, the Siloam Springs high school football field was attended to prior to each home game.

While the school's maintenance crew mowed the grass and painted the yard lines, other sets of hands created the huge "PANTHERS" in the end zones.

The letters were the handiwork of the Booster Club and other volunteer parents.

Either the Wednesday or Thursday before each home game a crew of parents gave their time and energy the entire evening to show their support of their kids and the football team by painting the school's mascot letters at each end of the field.

"We do it because we love our boys," said Belinda Rhodes, mother of senior football player Dusty Rhodes.

Each letter was sprayed solid maroon then outlined with white and then black. Paint rollers were used to apply the white and black outlines.

The idea to create an end zone design originated with Lynetta Alexander, mother of four. One of her sons, Kam Rackleff, graduated from the high school in 2000 after playing on the football team. Another son, Scout Alexander, who was a sophomore, played on the team.

Alexander said the first year parents painted the end zones was 1999.

In addition to the lettering, a panther head sat at the center of the field. Like the end zone designs, the panther was created with stencils made by Alexander. It, too, was touched up before every home game.

Between maroon, white and black, approximately 60 gallons of paint were used each week, which the high school provided.