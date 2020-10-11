Sept. 28

• Kala Nicole Bergh, 29, arrested in connection with breaking or entering; financial identity fraud -- nonfinancial identity fraud; possession of a controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia; possessing instruments of crime; theft by receiving.

• Jeffrey F. Breckenridge, 29, arrested in connection with breaking or entering; financial identity fraud -- nonfinancial identity fraud; possession of a controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia; possessing instruments of crime; theft by receiving.

• Dalton Michael Bass, 24, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• George Mitchell Smith, 54, cited in connection with shoplifting.

• Ileen Marie Hernandez, 35, arrested in connection with forgery.

• Brandon Clay Buck, 33, arrested in connection with forgery.

• Zackery Scott Hudson, 30, arrested in connection with Benton County warrant; fleeing; resisting arrest -- refusal to submit to arrest.

• Brandon Deshawn Vaughns, 31, cited in connection with failure to appear.

Sept. 29

• Juvenile, 15, cited in connection with shoplifting.

• Charles Lewis Williams Jr., 30, cited in connection with disorderly conduct.

• Jacob Willie Price, 23, cited in connection with criminal contempt.

• Jared Dewayne Calico, 31, cited in connection with failure to appear.

Sept. 30

• Christopher Steven Asencio, 41, cited in connection with theft of property.

Oct. 1

• Sinahi Jimenez-Gomez, 26, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Tiffany Maria Brown, 40, cited in connection with failure to appear.

Oct. 2

• Loyl Dean Bradley, 45, cited in connection with improper use of evidences of registration; driving while license canceled, suspended or revoked.

• Yoezer Herve Paz, 19, cited in connection with criminal contempt.

Oct. 3

• Carlos Alvarado, 23, cited in connection with theft by receiving.

• Terry Zamora, 20, arrested in connection with driving or boating while intoxicated; DWI, refusal to submit to test; possession of a controlled substance.

• Dorothy Ruth Peek, 46, cited in connection with failure to appear x2.

• Ramiro Benigno Villatoro, 48, arrested in connection with assault on family or household member -- third degree/apprehension of imminent injury.

• John Lee Christian, 27, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Arvle Lee Winkler Jr., 47, arrested in connection with criminal contempt.

Oct. 4

• Michelle Gaye Budds, 49, arrested in connection with Delaware County Sheriff's Office DWI felony warrant.

• Justin Alan Homes, 28, cited in connection with criminal contempt.

• Tisha Michelle McGinnis, 49, cited. in connection with criminal contempt.

• Leslianne Porter, 33, cited in connection with failure to appear.