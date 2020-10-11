Lake Frances Kayak Park received the green light from the city board on Tuesday when the board unanimously approved a resolutions to deed property owned by the Siloam Springs Water Resource Company (SSWRC) to the Grand River Dam Authority (GRDA) for the construction of the park.

In 2017, the city entered into a memorandum of understanding with GRDA and the Walton Family Foundation, establishing various commitments by the three parties as it relates to construction, engineering, funding and operation of the kayak park, according to City Administrator Phillip Patterson.

According to the memorandum, when all the permits have been approved and a contractor has been selected, the SSWRC would transfer the property to GRDA, which would operate the kayak park and the Walton Family Foundation would fund the construction of the park.

Resolution 46-20 deeds 17.25 acres owned by the SSWRC to GRDA, along with the dedication of easements, Patterson said. Patterson discussed this with the board during the Sept. 1 meeting. The board members had positive responses to the kayak park.

The city has also partnered with GRDA to strengthen the existing spillway/dam, using materials removed from construction of the kayak course, the memorandum states.

During a board meeting on August 15, 2017, the board unanimously passed Resolution 21-17 in which the city agreed to reimburse the Walton Family Foundation up to $700,000 over a three-year period to provide structural integrity to the dam, Patterson said Tuesday.

GRDA agreed to provide in-kind services for half that cost of $700,000, Patterson said. In-kind services are defined as doing work on the dam, according to Holland Hayden, city communications manager.

"The dam failed in 1990," Patterson said. "We wanted to make sure that it had structural integrity and that it was structurally sound for the future because the dam is what today creates the pool level where we are able to draw water out of the Illinois River upstream of the dam."

Resolution 47-20 grants a separate conservation easement to GRDA for about 10 acres of property, which the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers required as part of the 404 Permit the corps issued for the park in March, Patterson said. Under this resolution SSWRC will dedicate 9.8 acres to GRDA that the corps is requiring to be in conservation, Patterson said.

GRDA will be required to plant almost 3,000 seedlings and ensure that 50 percent of them survive after five years, Patterson said.

The transfer of property will remain in effect as long as the land is used as a kayak park, Patterson said.

If for some reason GRDA abandons the construction of the park, the construction of the river portions are not substantially completed within three years, the property is conveyed to a private entity or the land is used for anything other than a kayak park, the 17.25 acres will revert back to the SSWRC, Patterson said.

Patton Limited LLC, a company owned by the Walton Family Foundation, is transferring 56 acres to GRDA to use for the kayak park, according to Luis Gonzalez, senior communications officer for the Walton Family Foundation. Gonzalez also said if the park is not built or discontinues to operate as a kayak park, the land will revert back to Patton Limited.

Along with the kayak park, the Walton Family Foundation proposed a 10-foot-wide concrete trail stretching from the city to the kayak park, Patterson said.

The city would be responsible for maintaining the portion of the trail from the city to the state line, while GRDA would have the responsibility for the trail on the Oklahoma side, Patterson said in September.

